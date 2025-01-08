REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

According to a recent report, Saudi Arabia’s PIF, and the UFC could announce a boxing league as soon as this month.

It’s no secret that longtime UFC CEO Dana White has wanted to break into the boxing business. Having co-promoted Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in August 2017, the promoter quickly announced plans for Zuffa Boxing. Almost eight years later, it appears that White’s vision could be coming to fruition.

Over the last few months, White has begun to tease a move into the boxing world. As the promoter for young prospect Callum Walsh, the UFC CEO has stated that he has no plans of stopping there. According to a recent report from the New York Times, White’s new business could involve Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Saudi Arabia, much like UFC President Dana White, has massive boxing ambitions. Led by Turki Alalshikh, the country has put up millions upon millions of dollars under the ‘Riyadh Season’ promotion to host events. Recent fights such as Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou, and Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury have all been held in Saudi.

REPORT | Saudi Arabia and TKO Group in discussions to create new boxing league

According to the report from the New York Times, Saudi Arabia and TKO Group could announce a new professional boxing league in just weeks. As of now, it’s unknown exactly how the league would function, but it’s expected to target several young talents. The league would be owned by Sela, a subsidiary of the nation’s public investment fund.

The TKO Group would be a “managing partner”, and receive a share of revenue and a heavy equity stake in the league. The report added that White and company see the deal as a massive opportunity, given the fact that Saudi Arabia is footing the bill. As of now, neither the PIF nor UFC, have responded to the report.

For what it’s worth, there is no shortage of UFC fighters who want to box. Earlier this month, a report emerged about the company promoting a potential Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul boxing match. While many cast doubt on the fight at first, today’s report makes that bout a serious possibility.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Dana White and the UFC start this new league?