Conor McGregor planned early retirement 10 years ago, says UFC legend

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

One former UFC slugger believes Conor McGregor told the public of his plans to leave fighting 10 years ago.

Conor McGregor

McGregor emerged as the biggest name in MMA, given his live gate and UFC pay-per-view records. The first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously certainly knows how to draw attention, but fans of his work inside the Octagon have been waiting for his next fight since 2021. At this point, many believe the “Notorious” one will never make his return to the UFC.

A retired MMA warrior doesn’t feel fans should be surprised if the Irishman doesn’t throw leather again.

Conor McGregor Told Fans He’d Retire Early A Decade Ago

During the latest edition of MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” respected former MMA veteran Matt Brown reminded fans that Conor McGregor never planned to have a lengthy fighting career.

“He told us like 10 years ago what he was going to do,” Brown said. “Do you remember him talking about it? ‘I’m going to come in, I’m going to take over, I’m going to make money and then I’m going to get the f*ck out.’

“He said something along the lines of this game is brutal, you don’t want to be in it too long. He told us however many 8 or 10 years ago. He literally told us and he has done it.”

McGregor has teased several fights over the years with the likes of Michael Chandler, Dan Hooker, Mike Perry, and Jeremy Stephens. The former double UFC champion was even booked to fight Chandler, but he was removed from the bout due to an injury. McGregor hasn’t been booked since, and he recently admitted that he very well could be done in the fight game in an effort to transition to politics.

Conor McGregor Matt Brown UFC

Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Brandon Moreno reveals how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025
Darren Till, Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Darren Till hits back at Mike Perry for claiming he turned down fight offer

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has hit back at rival Mike Perry for claiming he turned down a lucrative fight offer.

Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls out Colby Covington in frustrated rant

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

UFC contender Sean Brady has called out fellow welterweight rival, the always controversial Colby Covington, in quite the rant.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

What's next for Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg after UFC Mexico City?

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

The UFC was in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, March 29, for UFC Mexico City. The main event saw flyweight contenders throw down as Brandon Moreno took on Steve Erceg.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal interested in Colby Covington rematch for planned UFC return: "Buckley busted his a*s up!"

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Colby Covington again.

Dana White Turki Alalshikh

Zack Snyder to direct new UFC and Turki Alalshikh-produced movie 'Brawler'

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025
'Big' John McCarthy
UFC

'Big' John McCarthy shares advice for criticized UFC Mexico City referee

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 31, 2025

The godfather of MMA officiating, “Big” John McCarthy, has some advice for a veteran referee who has taken some heat.

UFC Octagon Live
UFC

Released UFC fighter makes surprising retirement announcement after 34 pro fights

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 31, 2025

One former UFC fighter has decided to hang up his gloves.

Jack Della Maddalena
UFC

UFC fans get angry after Jack Della Maddalena reveals he’s fundraising for travel expenses

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC fans have called the promotion into question after Jack Della Maddalena’s recent UFC 315 revelation.

Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum shares reaction to Joe Pyfer’s late UFC Mexico City withdrawal

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum has shared his reaction to Joe Pyfer’s late UFC Mexico City withdrawal last weekend.