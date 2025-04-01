Conor McGregor planned early retirement 10 years ago, says UFC legend

Conor McGregor Told Fans He’d Retire Early A Decade Ago

During the latest edition of MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” respected former MMA veteran Matt Brown reminded fans that Conor McGregor never planned to have a lengthy fighting career.

“He told us like 10 years ago what he was going to do,” Brown said. “Do you remember him talking about it? ‘I’m going to come in, I’m going to take over, I’m going to make money and then I’m going to get the f*ck out.’

“He said something along the lines of this game is brutal, you don’t want to be in it too long. He told us however many 8 or 10 years ago. He literally told us and he has done it.”

McGregor has teased several fights over the years with the likes of Michael Chandler, Dan Hooker, Mike Perry, and Jeremy Stephens. The former double UFC champion was even booked to fight Chandler, but he was removed from the bout due to an injury. McGregor hasn’t been booked since, and he recently admitted that he very well could be done in the fight game in an effort to transition to politics.