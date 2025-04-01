Conor McGregor planned early retirement 10 years ago, says UFC legend
One former UFC slugger believes Conor McGregor told the public of his plans to leave fighting 10 years ago.
McGregor emerged as the biggest name in MMA, given his live gate and UFC pay-per-view records. The first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously certainly knows how to draw attention, but fans of his work inside the Octagon have been waiting for his next fight since 2021. At this point, many believe the “Notorious” one will never make his return to the UFC.
A retired MMA warrior doesn’t feel fans should be surprised if the Irishman doesn’t throw leather again.
Conor McGregor Told Fans He’d Retire Early A Decade Ago
During the latest edition of MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” respected former MMA veteran Matt Brown reminded fans that Conor McGregor never planned to have a lengthy fighting career.
“He told us like 10 years ago what he was going to do,” Brown said. “Do you remember him talking about it? ‘I’m going to come in, I’m going to take over, I’m going to make money and then I’m going to get the f*ck out.’
“He said something along the lines of this game is brutal, you don’t want to be in it too long. He told us however many 8 or 10 years ago. He literally told us and he has done it.”
McGregor has teased several fights over the years with the likes of Michael Chandler, Dan Hooker, Mike Perry, and Jeremy Stephens. The former double UFC champion was even booked to fight Chandler, but he was removed from the bout due to an injury. McGregor hasn’t been booked since, and he recently admitted that he very well could be done in the fight game in an effort to transition to politics.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Matt Brown UFC