Justin Gaethje takes aim at Conor McGregor’s political aspirations: “He doesn’t know sh*t about Ireland”

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has recently asked to give his thoughts on the political ambitions of UFC veteran Conor McGregor.

At this point, Conor McGregor seems to have fully taken his eyes off of a mixed martial arts return. Instead, his plan is simple: he wants to become the new President of Ireland. This ambition has been a long time coming, but it seems to have ramped up in the wake of Conor aligning himself with US president Donald Trump.

The belief from many political experts, especially in Ireland, is that he doesn’t have much of a chance of making it happen. He would require a lot of things in order to simply get on the ballot and based on the polling, he’s nowhere near making that become reality. Alas, McGregor is stubborn, and he continues to insist that he will be president.

Justin Gaethje, of all people, was recently asked about this matter during a surprise chat with Daniel Cormier on his podcast.