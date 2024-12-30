REPORT | Conor McGregor and Logan Paul could net $250 million each for massive fight in India

It appears the boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul is deep into negotiations.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon in nearly four years now. Conor McGregor last faced Dustin Poirier in the summer of 2021, suffering a broken leg in the first round of their trilogy bout. While the Irishman promised a return to the UFC by the end of 2022, those plans never came to fruition.

Nor did a comeback fight against Michael Chandler set for UFC 303 earlier this year. Instead, controversy after controversy has the Irishman sitting on the sidelines. However, suddenly earlier this month Conor McGregor announced plans to face Logan Paul in a boxing match. While Jake Paul has called out the lightweight for years, ‘The Maverick’ has competed in the ring a few times as well.

In Conor McGregor’s post about facing Logan Paul earlier this month, he added that the bout would go down in India. Furthermore, the boxing match will largely be funded by the Ambani Family, one of the most wealthy families on the planet. While many quickly discussed McGregor’s talk, it seems that the fight could actually happen.

REPORT | Conor McGregor and Logan Paul could score massive paydays in rumored boxing match

Earlier this week, The Mac Life released a report about Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul. There, the Irishman’s MMA outlet alleged that the two stars would get upwards of $250 million for the bout. Furthermore, the fight will also go down at the massive Wankhede Stadium at some point next year.

As of now, neither Conor McGregor nor Logan Paul have confirmed that the rumored boxing match is indeed on. Furthermore, ‘The Notorious’ would need to get clearance from Dana White and the UFC to accept the fight. Then again, they previously allowed McGregor to compete in the ring in 2017 against Floyd Mayweather, in a bout that netted him $130 million.

If a boxing match between the two does indeed come to fruition, it will be Conor McGregor’s second time in the ring. ‘Money’ famously handed the Irishman a knockout loss in their massive fight seven years ago. Meanwhile, Logan Paul would enter the ring holding a 1-1 professional record, last defeating McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis last year.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in seeing Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul?