REPORT | Conor McGregor and Logan Paul could net $250 million each for massive fight in India

By Josh Evanoff - December 30, 2024

It appears the boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul is deep into negotiations.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon in nearly four years now. Conor McGregor last faced Dustin Poirier in the summer of 2021, suffering a broken leg in the first round of their trilogy bout. While the Irishman promised a return to the UFC by the end of 2022, those plans never came to fruition.

Nor did a comeback fight against Michael Chandler set for UFC 303 earlier this year. Instead, controversy after controversy has the Irishman sitting on the sidelines. However, suddenly earlier this month Conor McGregor announced plans to face Logan Paul in a boxing match. While Jake Paul has called out the lightweight for years, ‘The Maverick’ has competed in the ring a few times as well.

In Conor McGregor’s post about facing Logan Paul earlier this month, he added that the bout would go down in India. Furthermore, the boxing match will largely be funded by the Ambani Family, one of the most wealthy families on the planet. While many quickly discussed McGregor’s talk, it seems that the fight could actually happen.

REPORT | Conor McGregor and Logan Paul could score massive paydays in rumored boxing match

Earlier this week, The Mac Life released a report about Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul. There, the Irishman’s MMA outlet alleged that the two stars would get upwards of $250 million for the bout. Furthermore, the fight will also go down at the massive Wankhede Stadium at some point next year.

As of now, neither Conor McGregor nor Logan Paul have confirmed that the rumored boxing match is indeed on. Furthermore, ‘The Notorious’ would need to get clearance from Dana White and the UFC to accept the fight. Then again, they previously allowed McGregor to compete in the ring in 2017 against Floyd Mayweather, in a bout that netted him $130 million.

If a boxing match between the two does indeed come to fruition, it will be Conor McGregor’s second time in the ring. ‘Money’ famously handed the Irishman a knockout loss in their massive fight seven years ago. Meanwhile, Logan Paul would enter the ring holding a 1-1 professional record, last defeating McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis last year.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in seeing Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul?

Claressa Shields, Jake Paul

Claressa Shields again challenges Jake Paul to boxing match: "I've got to be able to hit him"

Josh Evanoff - December 30, 2024
Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till's new Misfits Boxing opponent announced after Tommy Fury controversy

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

Former UFC star Darren Till’s new opponent for his upcoming appearance at Misfits Boxing has now been revealed.

Drake, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Drake names Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor as his all-time favorite UFC fighters: "I love him with all my heart"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Canadian rapper Drake has named Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor his favorite UFC fighters of all time.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Netflix executive admits growing pains with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live stream: 'We learn from those things'

Fernando Quiles - December 27, 2024

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event was a massive success for Netflix, but it didn’t go off without some hiccups.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Three UFC fights that make sense for Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Conor McGregor may well return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2025 – and there are some interesting fights he could take if he does.

Conor McGregor

MMA legend doubts Conor McGregor fights outside UFC anytime soon: 'I just know how difficult it is'

Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024
Michael Bisping Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping thinks judges got it right with Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 scorecards

Fernando Quiles - December 24, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk has defeated Tyson Fury a second time, and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping feels the score totals were justified.

Ilia Topuria
Dan Hooker

Popular UFC lightweight blasts Ilia Topuria for copying Conor McGregor: 'D*ckhead'

Fernando Quiles - December 24, 2024

One notable UFC lightweight contender is taking aim at Ilia Topuria for using the Conor McGregor playbook.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury, Boxing
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou calls for rematch with Tyson Fury following loss to Oleksandr Usyk: "That's all that matters"

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou wants to face Tyson Fury in the boxing ring again.

Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Dejected Tyson Fury slams judges backstage following second loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

Backstage footage of Tyson Fury after losing to Oleksandr Usyk has been released.