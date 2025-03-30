Irish politicians trash ‘moronic’ Conor McGregor amid presidential plans: ‘He can f**k off’

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor is hoping to run for the Irish presidency. It’s safe to say that many of the country’s current politicians are not on board with his plan.

McGregor announced his plans to run for public office following a trip to visit United States president Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. However, it quickly became clear that the UFC star might have difficulty even putting himself in the running for the job.

Here’s how fact-checkers at European media company Euronews summed it up:

“A presidential nominee has to be an Irish citizen over the age of 35, criteria which McGregor meets. But the nominee must also either by nominated by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas, the Irish parliament, or by at least four of Ireland’s 31 local authorities.”

That second sentence is where McGregor will likely run into trouble.