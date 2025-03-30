Irish politicians trash ‘moronic’ Conor McGregor amid presidential plans: ‘He can f**k off’

By BJ Penn Staff - March 30, 2025

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor is hoping to run for the Irish presidency. It’s safe to say that many of the country’s current politicians are not on board with his plan.

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA

McGregor announced his plans to run for public office following a trip to visit United States president Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. However, it quickly became clear that the UFC star might have difficulty even putting himself in the running for the job.

Here’s how fact-checkers at European media company Euronews summed it up:

“A presidential nominee has to be an Irish citizen over the age of 35, criteria which McGregor meets. But the nominee must also either by nominated by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas, the Irish parliament, or by at least four of Ireland’s 31 local authorities.”

That second sentence is where McGregor will likely run into trouble.

Irish parliament not backing Conor McGregor for president

Sky News, a British news source, reached out to dozens of members of Ireland’s parliament to ask about McGregor’s bid for the presidency. The answers they got suggest “The Notorious” is unlikely to have any success whatsoever.

“He’s a misogynist and a thug,” one member stated anonymously. “On behalf of the women of Ireland he can f*** off.”

“I consider him to be a tacky, moronic vulgarian,” another member of parliament said. “I would never consider him even remotely a suitable person for a nomination.”

Those members were not outliers when it comes to support for McGregor.

“I genuinely would struggle to think of anyone worse to hold that position,” said Garret Ahearn, who did not request anonymity.

“Conor McGregor’s divisive behaviour and rhetoric would be completely unsuitable for such a role,” echoed Maeve O’Connell, a member of the lower house.

Conor McGregor has not fought since he suffered a broken leg in a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. It was his second loss in a row to “The Diamond.” His last win came in 2020, when he beat the breaks of fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone inside a round.

He has been teasing a comeback since his last fight, and was briefly linked to a fight with Michael Chandler last year, but his priorities seem to be changing. Time will tell if we ever see him in the UFC again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

UFC Mexico Octagon

UFC Mexico City winner reacts to criticism of referee's stoppage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025
Noche UFC
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC fighter makes controversial comments after pulling out of Mexico City card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Joe Pyfer has found himself in hot water after blaming Mexico City for pulling out of a planned matchup against Kelvin Gastelum.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire
UFC

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire reveals what fans can expect in UFC 314 fight against Yair Rodriguez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is confident that he will prove himself to be the best featherweight in the world.

Drew Dober
UFC

Drew Dober issues statement following brutal UFC Mexico City KO loss to Manuel Torres

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Drew Dober has spoken out after being viciously stopped by Manuel Torres at UFC Mexico City.

Alex Pereira post-fight interview
Chael Sonnen

UFC legend says Alex Pereira won't find success in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

One UFC legend isn’t keen on Alex Pereira accepting an immediate rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.

Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Brandon Moreno calls for UFC 320 headliner in Guadalajara for Mexican Independence Day weekend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025
Ilia Topuria UFC 298
UFC

Ilia Topuria shares massive update on his next UFC fight with huge claim about lightweight title picture

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Ilia Topuria has provided an update on his next fight with a big claim.

Manuel Torres, UFC Mexico City, Bonus, UFC
UFC Mexico

UFC Mexico City Bonus Report: Manuel Torres 1 of 4 fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

The Octagon returned to Arena CDMX for tonight’s UFC Mexico City, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, UFC Mexico City, Pros react, UFC
Steve Erceg

Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Mexico City event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, UFC Mexico City, Results, UFC
Steve Erceg

UFC Mexico City Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Mexico City results, including the main event between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg.