Irish politicians trash ‘moronic’ Conor McGregor amid presidential plans: ‘He can f**k off’
Former UFC champ Conor McGregor is hoping to run for the Irish presidency. It’s safe to say that many of the country’s current politicians are not on board with his plan.
McGregor announced his plans to run for public office following a trip to visit United States president Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. However, it quickly became clear that the UFC star might have difficulty even putting himself in the running for the job.
Here’s how fact-checkers at European media company Euronews summed it up:
“A presidential nominee has to be an Irish citizen over the age of 35, criteria which McGregor meets. But the nominee must also either by nominated by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas, the Irish parliament, or by at least four of Ireland’s 31 local authorities.”
That second sentence is where McGregor will likely run into trouble.
Irish parliament not backing Conor McGregor for president
Sky News, a British news source, reached out to dozens of members of Ireland’s parliament to ask about McGregor’s bid for the presidency. The answers they got suggest “The Notorious” is unlikely to have any success whatsoever.
“He’s a misogynist and a thug,” one member stated anonymously. “On behalf of the women of Ireland he can f*** off.”
“I consider him to be a tacky, moronic vulgarian,” another member of parliament said. “I would never consider him even remotely a suitable person for a nomination.”
Those members were not outliers when it comes to support for McGregor.
“I genuinely would struggle to think of anyone worse to hold that position,” said Garret Ahearn, who did not request anonymity.
“Conor McGregor’s divisive behaviour and rhetoric would be completely unsuitable for such a role,” echoed Maeve O’Connell, a member of the lower house.
Conor McGregor has not fought since he suffered a broken leg in a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. It was his second loss in a row to “The Diamond.” His last win came in 2020, when he beat the breaks of fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone inside a round.
He has been teasing a comeback since his last fight, and was briefly linked to a fight with Michael Chandler last year, but his priorities seem to be changing. Time will tell if we ever see him in the UFC again.
