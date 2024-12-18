Dustin Poirier expects to make announcement of final UFC appearance soon: “We’re close to making it happen”

By Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Dustin Poirier hopes to announce his final UFC fight shortly.

Dustin Poirier

‘The Diamond’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his June clash with Islam Makhachev. In his third, and likely final shot at undisputed UFC lightweight gold, Dustin Poirier gave it his all. The longtime fan-favorite went back and forth with the champion for four rounds, before being submitted in the fifth and final frame.

For Dustin Poirier, the defeat was an agonizing one. Post-fight, the 35-year-old admitted that the bout could be his last. However, after months on the sidelines, Poirier has revealed plans to compete one final time. Since then, the former interim UFC champion has shown interest in bouts with many high-profile names.

As of now, it’s unknown who Dustin Poirier will face in his final UFC bout. However, it shouldn’t take fans long to find out. Earlier today, the 35-year-old appeared on Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen’s podcast and discussed what could be next. There, Poirier reiterated his intention to make one final walk to the cage.

Dustin Poirier confirms talks are ongoing for final UFC appearance

Furthermore, Dustin Poirier expects to make the announcement of his final fight soon. While ‘The Diamond’ didn’t mention any names, the longtime UFC lightweight added that talks are ongoing with the company for an opponent. His comments come just days after Dana White teased a fight announcement was on the way for Poirier.

“I do [have my eyes set on the octagon]. Me and the UFC are close on making it happen.” Dustin Poirier revealed to the two UFC Hall of Famers on their podcast earlier today. “Hopefully, I’ll have some news for you guys soon.”

For what it’s worth, Dustin Poirier has revealed a shortlist of potential opponents for his retirement fight. Earlier this year, ‘The Diamond’ showed interest in bouts with the likes of Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Nate Diaz. While Poirier has never faced the latter, they were expected to fight in 2019. However, the bout failed to come to fruition due to an injury.

What do you make of these comments from the former interim UFC lightweight champion? Who do you want to see Dustin Poirier face in his final fight?

