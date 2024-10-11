Conor McGregor again teases boxing match against KSI: “I’ll fight him for that bulls*it song alone!”

It appears that former UFC champion Conor McGregor is again teasing a boxing match with KSI.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t appeared in the octagon in over three years. Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. While the Irishman was set to return to the cage in June against Michael Chandler, he pulled out due to a broken toe. As of now, he’s yet to book his return.

However, Conor McGregor has teased fights against everyone from Terence Crawford, to Nate Diaz. Now, he’s targeting YouTuber-turned-boxer, KSI. ‘The Nightmare’ is one of the biggest names in the influencer fighting bubble, last suffering a decision loss against Tommy Fury last October. The defeat was the first of his career to date.

While Jake Paul has repeatedly called out the former UFC champion, the latter has been far more receptive to fighting KSI. Speaking in a recent interview with Misfits Boxing, ‘The Notorious’ was asked about fighting again. There, he was also asked about a potential boxing match against ‘The Nightmare’ in the future.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS “NAMES ARE BEING DISCUSSED” FOR UFC RETURN AFTER MICHAEL CHANDLER BOOKING FALLS APART

UFC star Conor McGregor shows interest in future boxing match against KSI

There, Conor McGregor showed interest in facing the YouTuber-turned-boxer. In the interview, the Irishman joked that he wanted to fight KSI, because of a recent song the fighter released. Titled ‘Thick of It’, the YouTuber’s new song featuring rapper Trippie Redd has been repeatedly mocked online by fans and critics alike.

“Let’s go, mate.” Conor McGregor stated in the interview, when asked about fighting KSI in the boxing ring in the future. “I’ll fight him for that bulls*it song he released alone! I’ll fight him for that f*cking song alone. We’re back baby!”

For what it’s worth, it’s unlikely Conor McGregor will face KSI in the boxing ring anytime soon. As of now, the Irishman is expected to return to the UFC next year, but he lacks an opponent. However, McGregor has continued to show interest in facing Michael Chandler in his return.

What do you make of these comments from the former two-weight UFC champion? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. KSI?