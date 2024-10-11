Conor McGregor again teases boxing match against KSI: “I’ll fight him for that bulls*it song alone!”

By Josh Evanoff - October 11, 2024

It appears that former UFC champion Conor McGregor is again teasing a boxing match with KSI.

Conor McGregor, KSI

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t appeared in the octagon in over three years. Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. While the Irishman was set to return to the cage in June against Michael Chandler, he pulled out due to a broken toe. As of now, he’s yet to book his return.

However, Conor McGregor has teased fights against everyone from Terence Crawford, to Nate Diaz. Now, he’s targeting YouTuber-turned-boxer, KSI. ‘The Nightmare’ is one of the biggest names in the influencer fighting bubble, last suffering a decision loss against Tommy Fury last October. The defeat was the first of his career to date.

While Jake Paul has repeatedly called out the former UFC champion, the latter has been far more receptive to fighting KSI. Speaking in a recent interview with Misfits Boxing, ‘The Notorious’ was asked about fighting again. There, he was also asked about a potential boxing match against ‘The Nightmare’ in the future.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS “NAMES ARE BEING DISCUSSED” FOR UFC RETURN AFTER MICHAEL CHANDLER BOOKING FALLS APART

UFC star Conor McGregor shows interest in future boxing match against KSI

There, Conor McGregor showed interest in facing the YouTuber-turned-boxer. In the interview, the Irishman joked that he wanted to fight KSI, because of a recent song the fighter released. Titled ‘Thick of It’, the YouTuber’s new song featuring rapper Trippie Redd has been repeatedly mocked online by fans and critics alike.

“Let’s go, mate.” Conor McGregor stated in the interview, when asked about fighting KSI in the boxing ring in the future. “I’ll fight him for that bulls*it song he released alone! I’ll fight him for that f*cking song alone. We’re back baby!”

For what it’s worth, it’s unlikely Conor McGregor will face KSI in the boxing ring anytime soon. As of now, the Irishman is expected to return to the UFC next year, but he lacks an opponent. However, McGregor has continued to show interest in facing Michael Chandler in his return.

What do you make of these comments from the former two-weight UFC champion? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. KSI?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Conor McGregor KSI

Related

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn refuses to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson despite promoting undercard fighters: "He's nearly 60!"

Josh Evanoff - October 11, 2024
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson predicts early KO win over Jake Paul: "I anticipate running after this guy for a round or two"

Fernando Quiles - October 11, 2024

Mike Tyson is promising to bring the violence to Jake Paul on November 15th.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reveals he previously contemplated killing himself and the plan he had to do the deed

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2024

Jake Paul has shockingly revealed that he once contemplated killing himself and even had a plan in place to do so.

Anthony Joshua knocked down by Daniel Dubois
Boxing News

Daniel Dubois confirms rematch with Anthony Joshua is next: "I was the better man on that night"

Josh Evanoff - October 10, 2024

IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois wants to face Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring again,

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Boxing News

Jake Paul claims he'd "1000 percent" beat Alex Pereira in Boxing, says Khalil Rountree Jr. exposed glaring holes

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

Jake Paul is supremely confident in his chances if he comes face-to-face with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the boxing ring.

Conor McGregor and Dana White

Conor McGregor reveals "names are being discussed" for UFC return after Michael Chandler booking falls apart

Josh Evanoff - October 9, 2024
Conor McGregor Jon Jones Alex Pereira
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor thinks Alex Pereira would've given Jon Jones 'a lot of problems' in UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - October 9, 2024

Conor McGregor believes Alex Pereira would give Jon Jones some issues inside the Octagon.

Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor tabs Alex Pereira as the UFC's Pound-for-Pound No. 1 fighter

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White might not be happy with Conor McGregor’s pick for who deserves the top pound-for-pound ranking.

Chad Johnson, James Harrison
Chad Johnson

Former NFL players Chad Johnson and James Harrison agree to exhibition MMA fight: "You won't be able to stand"

Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024

Former NFL stars Chad Johnson and James Harrison will seemingly be facing off in the cage.

Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor
Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor reportedly turned down Justin Gaethje multiple times

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

According to Ali Abdelaziz, Conor McGregor has turned down a fight with Justin Gaethje on at least five different occasions.