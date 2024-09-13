Benson Henderson explains why he ended his retirement to sign with Misfits Boxing: “It’s time for me to go have fun”

By Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson is enjoying his time in retirement ahead of his boxing debut.

Benson Henderson

‘Smooth’ has been out of the cage since facing Usman Nurmagomedov last March at Bellator 292. With the lightweight title on the line, Benson Henderson was brutally finished in the first round. Following the defeat, the longtime fan favorite laid his gloves down on the mat and retired from MMA.

However, while Benson Henderson is retired from MMA, he’s not retired from competing. In December, the former UFC champion signed with Karate Combat for a trilogy bout with Anthony Pettis. There, ‘Showtime’ handed his rival yet another decision loss. Nine months removed from that defeat, Henderson is set to fight again.

Earlier this year, Benson Henderson signed with KSI’s Misfits Boxing. Tomorrow in England, the former UFC champion will face fellow MMA fighter Chris Avila in a light-heavyweight bout. If Henderson gets through the Stockton native, he will face the winner of another bout on the card, Idris Virgo vs. Fes Batista.

RELATED: BRANDON MORENO PRAISES FELLOW FLYWEIGHT DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON AFTER RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: “LEGEND OF THE SPORT”

Benson Henderson

Former UFC champion Benson Henderson opens up on MMA retirement, Misfits Boxing debut

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Benson Henderson opened up on his decision to move to the boxing ring. There, the 40-year-old admitted that he’s far more focused on coaching his wife than himself these days. However, Henderson still likes to compete, and he’s down for the occasional one-off bout.

“I’m enjoying retirement,” Benson Henderson said. “I’m enjoying having time to pick and choose what I do. I love to go do Polaris [grappling] some more, I’d love to do ADCC, go do all the grappling tournaments. Have fun with that Combat jiu-jitsu hit me up, me and Joe Riggs are going to go be on a card. Karate Combat. It’s nice to pick and choose, still train hard, still train to be the best in the world but now I’m not training seven days, 365 days a year. Now I’m training for a month before a boxing match… I trained really hard to be the best in the world but now it’s my wife’s turn, now it’s Maria’s turn to train 100 percent seriously.”

He continued, “…The one-offs for me, whether it’s Misfits Boxing or Polaris or Eddie Bravo or [Combat Jiu-Jitsu] or whatever the case may be, it’s time for me to go have fun. To get after it. To go lay it on the line and do my thing.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Will you watch Benson Henderson’s Misfits Boxing debut this weekend?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Benson Henderson Boxing News

Related

Edgar Berlanga

Edgar Berlanga threatens Oscar De La Hoya for sabotaging Canelo Alvarez fight

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2024
Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez teases 2025 clash with Conor McGregor, predicts the fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez welcomes a crossover fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2025 if the two sides can come to terms.

Tristan Hamm
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Tristan Hamm expects to KO Ashley Rak-Su at Misfits 18, eyes rematch with Le'Veon Bell

Cole Shelton - September 10, 2024

Tristan Hamm is looking to silence the doubters at Misfits 18.

Sean O'Malley, Canelo Alvarez
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley believes Noche UFC will crush Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: "It'll all be about the Sugar show"

Josh Evanoff - September 10, 2024

Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes Noche UFC will easily outsell Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga.

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Oscar De La Hoya attending Noche UFC over Canelo Alvarez's return: "I don't know where he's getting his ticket"

Josh Evanoff - September 9, 2024

UFC President Dana White doesn’t want to be part of Oscar De La Hoya’s feud with Canelo Alvarez.

Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wishes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson wasn't happening

Fernando Quiles - September 5, 2024
Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois
Boxing News

Turki Alalshikh vows to lower PPV prices starting with Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois: "This is not healthy for boxing"

Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2024

Turki Alalshikh plans to lower boxing pay-per-view pricing, starting with Anthony Joshua’s return against Daniel Dubois.

Eddie Hearn and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn claims Mike Tyson is "shot to pieces," doesn't understand Jake Paul fight: "What on earth are we doing?"

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2024

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t understand why Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson.

Joe Rogan
Floyd Mayweather

Joe Rogan agrees with Floyd Mayweather firing referee mid-fight: "The first referee was terrible"

Fernando Quiles - September 4, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes Floyd Mayweather made the right call tossing the first referee in his exhibition boxing match with John Gotti III.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares Francis Ngannou's prediction for his bout against Mike Tyson

Cole Shelton - September 3, 2024

Jake Paul has revealed Francis Ngannou’s blunt prediction for his boxing match against Mike Tyson.