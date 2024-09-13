Dustin Poirier responds to Justin Gaethje’s comments about UFC return, “Down” for trilogy

UFC lightweight superstars Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje could potentially be on one more collision course before both fighters eventually hang up the gloves.

Poirier lost to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June. Immediately after the submission loss, Poirier hinted that he was likely done competing, to the sound of pleading fans hoping for at least one more fight.

Poirier has appeared to pivot on that declaration in the weeks after UFC 302. He’s interested in one more fight in the Octagon before he potentially walks away from fighting for good.

Poirier’s two-time rival, Gaethje, is also looking to get back in the win column after a brutal loss in his last fight. He hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Gaethje recently shared a list of a few potential candidates for his next fight, including Poirier. It didn’t take long for Poirier to endorse a trilogy to settle the score with Gaethje.