Dustin Poirier responds to Justin Gaethje’s comments about UFC return, “Down” for trilogy
UFC lightweight superstars Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje could potentially be on one more collision course before both fighters eventually hang up the gloves.
Poirier lost to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June. Immediately after the submission loss, Poirier hinted that he was likely done competing, to the sound of pleading fans hoping for at least one more fight.
Poirier has appeared to pivot on that declaration in the weeks after UFC 302. He’s interested in one more fight in the Octagon before he potentially walks away from fighting for good.
Poirier’s two-time rival, Gaethje, is also looking to get back in the win column after a brutal loss in his last fight. He hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300.
Gaethje recently shared a list of a few potential candidates for his next fight, including Poirier. It didn’t take long for Poirier to endorse a trilogy to settle the score with Gaethje.
Dustin Poirier “Down” for Justin Gaethje trilogy for UFC sendoff fight
In a recent tweet, Poirier responded to Gaethje’s list.
You know I'm down 💎 https://t.co/ycuhUKrd86
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 13, 2024
“You know I’m down,” Poirier responded.
Poirier and Gaethje are arguably two of the most exciting fighters in UFC history. Both of their fights featured jaw-dropping finishes, including Gaethje knocking out Poirier with a head kick at UFC 291.
Gaethje, as of this writing, hasn’t clarified a specific targeted timeline for his UFC return. He was expected to take an extensive hiatus after the loss to Holloway in April.
Before the loss to Makhachev, Poirier proved he still belonged at the top of the division with a finish over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. He’s never lost consecutive fights in his UFC tenure.
Poirier vs. Gaethje 3 could potentially be on tap for 2025. In the meantime, both fighters are continuing to prepare for their fighting returns.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje UFC