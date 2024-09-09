Brandon Moreno praises fellow flyweight Demetrious Johnson after retirement announcement: “Legend of the sport”

By Josh Evanoff - September 9, 2024

Brandon Moreno has nothing but respect for UFC legend Demetrious Johnson.

Brandon Moreno, Demetrious Johnson

‘Mighty Mouse’ made his return to the cage at ONE 168 over the weekend. Prior to the event, the promotion teased that Demetrious Johnson had a big announcement to make. While the 38-year-old had teased one final fight, that won’t be happening. Instead, Johnson announced his retirement in an emotional speech that had fans, and even the legend himself, in tears.

Demetrious Johnson’s announcement has led to an outpouring of support from the MMA world. Even UFC President Dana White, who has feuded with the flyweight in the past, has had nothing but good things to say. The promoter even revealed that ‘Mighty Mouse’ will be inducted into the Hall of Fame shortly.

Now, fellow flyweights are speaking out as well. Earlier this week, former UFC champion Brandon Moreno was asked about Demetrious Johnson’s retirement. ‘The Assassin Baby’ won gold not long after ‘Mighty Mouse’ was traded to ONE Championship, and is set to return later this year against Amir Albazi in Edmonton.

RELATED: BRANDON MORENO VS. AMIR ALBAZI, ERIN BLANCHFIELD VS. ROSE NAMAJUNAS MADE OFFICIAL FOR UFC EDMONTON

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mikey Musumeci (@mikeymusumeci)

Brandon Moreno praises former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Brandon Moreno had nothing but praise for Demetrious Johnson. The Mexican fighter stated that the 38-year-old flyweight is minimum top-five in the greatest of all-time discussion. Moreno added that he’s excited to see ‘Mighty Mouse’ on the mats, as the former UFC champion plans to compete in more grappling events in the near future.

“Incredible,” Brandon Moreno stated in the interview, when asked about Demetrious Johnson’s retirement. “I actually had the opportunity to meet with him a few weeks ago. I trained with him. He’s an incredible person and very cool, chill guy.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

He continued, “He’s a legend of the sport, and he’s at a bare minimum top five greatest of all time. So yeah, all the best to him. He’s now doing a career as a jiu-jitsu fighter. He competed in the world masters a few weeks ago in Las Vegas. He was very close to getting gold. He’s got tons of energy left, maybe not in professional MMA, because he’s already done a lot for the sport, but we’ll continue to see him.”

What do you make of these comments about Demetrious Johnson? Do you agree with former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Brandon Moreno Demetrious Johnson UFC

