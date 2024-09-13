Dan Hardy reveals plans for MMA return with the PFL: “I gave them three or four names”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy is interested in fighting for the PFL.

As most fans are aware, the man known as ‘The Outlaw’ hasn’t competed in over a decade. Dan Hardy last fought Amir Sadollah in September 2012, picking up a unanimous decision victory. The following year, the British striker was diagnosed with Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome, a heart condition.

As a result, Dan Hardy retired from fighting. However, five years later, the welterweight revealed that he was medically cleared to compete, and showed interest in a UFC return. The following year, Hardy entered the USADA testing pool, but his comeback never came to fruition. The company parted ways with the commentator after getting into arguments with the likes of Herb Dean in early 2021.

Since then, Dan Hardy has been a member of the PFL. In the summer of 2022, the British striker signed for an exhibition boxing match with fellow UFC veteran Diego Sanchez. The bout was set to take place on the undercard of Ricky Hatton vs. Marco Antonio Barrera, but it didn’t happen. ‘The Hitman’ postponed his return until later in the year, and declined to have Hardy on his undercard afterward.

PFL commentator Dan Hardy opens up on potential MMA return

Over two years removed from that canceled return, Dan Hardy is turning his attention back to the cage. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, ‘The Outlaw’ revealed that he’s spoken to the PFL about one more bout. In fact, Hardy even named former UFC champion Anthony Pettis as a potential future opponent.

“I actually said to the PFL the other day, we were coming out of an event and I said ‘Look, like, I’ll dust off and come back for another 12 months'”. Dan Hardy stated in the interview. “I gave them three or four names. I’d be like, ‘Look, this is a good little selection of names’. Yeah [I’m serious], I’ll always fight, I’ll always fight. I love fighting.”

He continued, “I love the adrenaline rush of it, I love the do-or-die feeling of a fight. It’s the singlemindness [of being in the cage]. You’re getting in there, you’re throwing techniques and you know, you’re hoping that your game plan is going to be the one that is victorious. I’m a little bit older now, absolutely. But of course, if we’ve got a masters division and I’ve got a few good ideas in mind… Anthony Pettis has always been someone I’ve had a lot of respect for, and his name has been thrown around a few times regarding a future opponent for me. So, maybe that’s an option. We’ll see.”

What do you make of these comments from the PFL commentator? Do you want to see Dan Hardy fight again?