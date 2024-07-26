Michelle Waterson offers to train viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl for future Karate Combat fight

Former UFC contender Michelle Waterson is interested in training Hailey Welch for a Karate Combat fight.

In 2024, going viral and becoming a celebrity is easier than it has ever been. That’s best seen by the fast rise of Hailey Welch. Earlier this summer, the girl was seen in a social media post that quickly went viral, where she used the term “hawk tuah” to describe a sex act. Many thought the video was hilarious, and Welch shot into the mainstream.

However, Welch is also a big combat sports fan. Earlier this month, the young influencer was seen attending Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry in Miami. Now, she was seen at Karate Combat 48 last night. The card was headlined by former UFC light-heavyweight contender Sam Alvey, who defeated Antonio Arroyo.

The star-studded event also featured Presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr in attendance as well. However, it was the young influencer who made the broadcast and was interviewed by former UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson. ‘The Karate Combat’ is fresh off her final fight last month at UFC 303, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Gillian Robertson.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND PRAISES THE POWER OF FORMER OPPONENT ALEX PEREIRA FOLLOWING RECENT SPARRING SESSION: “WHY DO YOU PUNCH SO HARD?!”

Michelle Waterson just offered to train Haliey Welch for a @KarateCombat match with JoJo Siwa #KC48 pic.twitter.com/JfOzDwf5FX — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 26, 2024

Michelle Waterson offers to train Hailey Welch for a future Karate Combat fight

During the interview, Michelle Waterson offered to train Welch for a future Karate Combat bout. The former UFC fighter even pitched singer Jojo Siwa as a potential opponent for her debut. Given the rise of influencers in combat sports, it wouldn’t be shocking if the two ended up fighting.

“Listen girl, if you end up fighting Jojo Siwa, come down to Albuquerque, I will train you!” Michelle Waterson stated to Hailey Welch on the Karate Combat 48 broadcast. “Alright? We’re going to get her to Albuquerque and get her ready for Karate Combat. Are you ready?”

For what it’s worth, Karate Combat has already made a habit of bringing influencers in to compete. So, Welch’s presence at the event wasn’t a huge surprise. Now it just remains to be seen if she will end up fighting herself.

What do you make of this Karate Combat news? Were you a fan of Michelle Waterson’s appearance on the broadcast?