Benson Henderson vs. Chris Avila added to Misfits Boxing 18 tournament

MMA legend Benson Henderson will make his boxing debut against fellow UFC veteran, Chris Avila, at Misfits Boxing 18 in Newcastle, UK.

The Henderson vs. Avila fight was announced in a press release on Tuesday. The September 14th event also features the return of OnlyFans star Elle Brooke in the main event against former Bare Knuckle FC fighter Jenny Savage.

Henderson returns to combat sports after retiring from MMA last year. His last MMA fight was against Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov; losing by first-round submission.

Henderson returned to fighting via Karate Combat, taking on two-time UFC opponent Anthony Pettis in December. In his first appearance in the Karate Combat pit, he lost the fight by unanimous decision.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Henderson will transition full-time to boxing, or if the Avila fight is a one-off.