Usman Nurmagomedov wants to prove Khabib Nurmagomedov right: “I am the future”

By Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov believes he is the future of MMA.

Usman Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov put his 155-pound hardware at stake against Alexandr Shabliy in the main event of Bellator Champions Series 4 this past Saturday. The Dagestan bruiser earned a unanimous decision win to maintain his hold on the gold and improve his pro MMA record to 18-0, 1 NC.

Nurmagomedov believes his stock can only grow higher following his 19th pro MMA fight.

RELATED: BELLATOR CHAMPION USMAN NURMAGOMEDOV PICKS ISLAM MAKHACHEV OVER JON JONES IN UFC POUND-FOR-POUND DEBATE

Usman Nurmagomedov Declares Himself the Future of MMA

Speaking to reporters following Bellator Champions Series San Diego, Usman Nurmagomedov responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov calling him the future of MMA. Usman is looking to show that “The Eagle” is correct (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I will prove (him right),” Nurmagomedov said. “This is the future. I am the future.”

Usman already has a location in mind for his next fight, and he’s hoping to get back inside the cage in early 2025.

“I want to fight in Dubai because in Dubai I think they have an event in January,” Nurmagomedov said. “I don’t know exactly. For me this is very good date. I want to stay active, I want to fight every three or four months because I am only 26, I want to fight. I am hungry.”

While many have wanted to see Usman join the ranks of the UFC, it’s unlikely to happen soon given his contract with Bellator and the fact that Islam Makhachev reigns supreme in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Still, Usman Nurmagomedov believes he will continue to keep his unbeaten streak intact and prove to the world that he is among the elite 155-pounders in the sport of MMA regardless of promotion. We’ll see how the public perceives Nurmagomedov in the next few years to come.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator Usman Nurmagomedov

Related

Lorenz Larkin

Video | Lorenz Larkin stops Levan Chokheli in the first round at Bellator San Diego

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2024
Jon Jones Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov
Jon Jones

Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov picks Islam Makhachev over Jon Jones in UFC pound-for-pound debate

Fernando Quiles - September 6, 2024

Usman Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the pound-for-pound debate.

Usman Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov calls Usman Nurmagomedov the "future" of MMA

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov is the future of the sport.

Johnny Eblen, Fabian Edwards
Fabian Edwards

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 scrapped, new Bellator London main event revealed

Josh Evanoff - September 3, 2024

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 has been removed from Bellator London.

Usman Nurmagomedov
Usman Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov speaks out on CSAC failed drug test controversy: "It was medication, and this was like nothing"

Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024

Bellator Lightweight Champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, has spoken out on his CSAC suspension for a failed drug test.

Patchy Mix, Leandro Higo

Patchy Mix vs. Leandro Higo headlines Bellator Champions Series: Paris on Nov. 16

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024
Douglas Lima
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima booked for Bellator return after lengthy, messy contract dispute

Curtis Calhoun - July 10, 2024

Former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will make his return to the cage at 185lbs after his rocky relationship with the PFL was repaired.

Raufeon Stots
Bellator

Former Bellator champ Raufeon Stots booked for return on Sept. 7

Curtis Calhoun - July 9, 2024

Former Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots will return to the cage after a 10-month absence from fighting.

Usman Nurmagomedov
Usman Nurmagomedov

Bellator announces pair of title fights for September, including Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexandr Shabliy

Josh Evanoff - June 18, 2024

Bellator MMA’s schedule for September is heating up, as it now includes the return of Usman Nurmagomedov.

Jimmy Smith, Bellator
Jimmy Smith

Former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith announces return to Bellator: "I am thrilled!"

Josh Evanoff - June 4, 2024

Longtime MMA commentator Jimmy Smith is returning to Bellator.