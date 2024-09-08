Usman Nurmagomedov wants to prove Khabib Nurmagomedov right: “I am the future”

Usman Nurmagomedov Declares Himself the Future of MMA

Speaking to reporters following Bellator Champions Series San Diego, Usman Nurmagomedov responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov calling him the future of MMA. Usman is looking to show that “The Eagle” is correct (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I will prove (him right),” Nurmagomedov said. “This is the future. I am the future.”

Usman already has a location in mind for his next fight, and he’s hoping to get back inside the cage in early 2025.

“I want to fight in Dubai because in Dubai I think they have an event in January,” Nurmagomedov said. “I don’t know exactly. For me this is very good date. I want to stay active, I want to fight every three or four months because I am only 26, I want to fight. I am hungry.”

While many have wanted to see Usman join the ranks of the UFC, it’s unlikely to happen soon given his contract with Bellator and the fact that Islam Makhachev reigns supreme in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Still, Usman Nurmagomedov believes he will continue to keep his unbeaten streak intact and prove to the world that he is among the elite 155-pounders in the sport of MMA regardless of promotion. We’ll see how the public perceives Nurmagomedov in the next few years to come.