Ben Askren Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 19-2-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Ben Askren next fight? Ben Askren has 2 possible matchups with Colby Covington opening odds at , Tyron Woodley opening odds at ,

Ben Askren last fight? Ben Askren lost their last fight against Demian Maia by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Oct. 26, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 162 - Maia vs. Askren.

Is Ben Askren retired? Ben Askren last fought Demian Maia 2 years 6 months and 7 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Ben Askren from? Ben Askren is from Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

Did Ben Askren go to college? Ben Askren attended University of Missouri.

Has Ben Askren ever been knocked out? Ben Askren has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Flying Knee) from Jorge Masvidal on Jul. 06, 2019 at UFC 239 - Jones vs. Santos