Ben Askren Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 19-2-0 NC(1)

Askren was introduced to the sport of wrestling by his father Chuck at age six, but only took the sport seriously when he started the sixth grade and joined a club. During high school, he became a two–time WIAA state champion out of Arrowhead High School in Wisconsin. Nationally, he placed in the podium at multiple US National tournaments in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman.

Last Fight: Demian Maia
Age: 37
Height 5'10"
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: "Funky"
Nationality: United States
Association: Roufusport
19 Wins
KO / TKO
6
31%
Submission
6
31%
Decisions
7
36%
2 Losses
KO / TKO
1
50%
Submission
1
50%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 72 in (183 cm)
Style Wrestling
Team Roufusport (2009–present)Evolve MMA (2014–2017)
Wrestling NCAA Division I Wrestling Olympic Freestyle Wrestling
Years active 2005–2010, 2013–2015, 2019 (freestyle wrestling) 2009–2019 (MMA) 2021 (boxing)
University University of Missouri

FAQ's

Ben Askren next fight?
Ben Askren has 2 possible matchups with Colby Covington opening odds at , Tyron Woodley opening odds at ,
Ben Askren last fight?
Ben Askren lost their last fight against Demian Maia by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Oct. 26, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 162 - Maia vs. Askren.
Is Ben Askren retired?
Ben Askren last fought Demian Maia 2 years 6 months and 7 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Ben Askren from?
Ben Askren is from Phoenix, Arizona, United States.
Did Ben Askren go to college?
Ben Askren attended University of Missouri.
Has Ben Askren ever been knocked out?
Ben Askren has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Flying Knee) from Jorge Masvidal on Jul. 06, 2019 at UFC 239 - Jones vs. Santos
How long has Ben Askren been fighting?
Ben Askren has been fighting for a period of 10 years 8 months and 19 days, their first fight was on Feb. 07, 2009 at HP - The Patriot Act. They have accumalated roughly 3 hours, 42 minutes and 44 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Demian Maia UFC Fight Night 162 - Maia vs. Askren
Oct/26/2019 		Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Herb Dean 3 3:54
loss Jorge Masvidal UFC 239 - Jones vs. Santos
Jul/06/2019 		KO (Flying Knee) Jason Herzog 1 0:05
win Robbie Lawler UFC 235 - Jones vs. Smith
Mar/02/2019 		Technical Submission (Bulldog Choke) Herb Dean 1 3:20
win Shinya Aoki One Championship - Immortal Pursuit
Nov/24/2017 		TKO (Punches) Olivier Coste 1 0:57
win Zebaztian Kadestam One Championship - Shanghai
Sep/02/2017 		TKO (Punches) Yuji Shimada 2 4:09
win Agilan Thani One Championship - Dynasty of Heroes
May/26/2017 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Yuji Shimada 1 2:20
win Nikolay Aleksakhin One Championship 41 - Global Rivals
Apr/15/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Yuji Shimada 5 5:00
NC Luis Santos One Championship 26 - Valor of Champions
Apr/24/2015 		No Contest (Accidental Eye Poke) Olivier Coste 1 2:19
win Nobutatsu Suzuki One FC 19 - Reign of Champions
Aug/29/2014 		TKO (Punches) Olivier Coste 1 1:34
win Bakhtiyar Abbasov One FC 16 - Honor and Glory
May/30/2014 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Yuji Shimada 1 4:21
win Andrey Koreshkov Bellator MMA - Bellator 97
Jul/31/2013 		TKO (Punches) Jason Herzog 4 2:58
win Karl Amoussou Bellator MMA - Bellator 86
Jan/24/2013 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Douglas Lima BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 64
Apr/06/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) Josh Rosenthal 5 5:00
win Jay Hieron BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 56
Oct/29/2011 		Decision (Split) Jason Herzog 5 5:00
win Nick Thompson BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 40
Apr/09/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Lyman Good BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 33
Oct/21/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) Kevin Mulhall 5 5:00
win Dan Hornbuckle BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 22
Jun/17/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Ryan Thomas BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 19
May/20/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) Kerry Hatley 3 5:00
win Ryan Thomas BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 14
Apr/15/2010 		Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke) David Smith 1 2:40
win Matt Delanoit MFDM - Ballroom Brawl 2
Aug/28/2009 		Submission (North-South Choke) 1 1:15
win Mitchell Harris HP - The Patriot Act 2
Apr/25/2009 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Mike England 1 1:27
win Josh Flowers HP - The Patriot Act
Feb/07/2009 		TKO (Punches) Mike England 1 1:25
