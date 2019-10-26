|Last Fight:
|Demian Maia
|Age:
|37
|Height
|5'10"
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Funky"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Roufusport
|Reach
|72 in (183 cm)
|Style
|Wrestling
|Team
|Roufusport (2009–present)Evolve MMA (2014–2017)
|Wrestling
|NCAA Division I Wrestling Olympic Freestyle Wrestling
|Years active
|2005–2010, 2013–2015, 2019 (freestyle wrestling) 2009–2019 (MMA) 2021 (boxing)
|University
|University of Missouri
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Demian Maia
|UFC Fight Night 162 - Maia vs. Askren
Oct/26/2019
|Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Herb Dean
|3
|3:54
|loss
|Jorge Masvidal
|UFC 239 - Jones vs. Santos
Jul/06/2019
|KO (Flying Knee)
|Jason Herzog
|1
|0:05
|win
|Robbie Lawler
|UFC 235 - Jones vs. Smith
Mar/02/2019
|Technical Submission (Bulldog Choke)
|Herb Dean
|1
|3:20
|win
|Shinya Aoki
|One Championship - Immortal Pursuit
Nov/24/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|0:57
|win
|Zebaztian Kadestam
|One Championship - Shanghai
Sep/02/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|Yuji Shimada
|2
|4:09
|win
|Agilan Thani
|One Championship - Dynasty of Heroes
May/26/2017
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|2:20
|win
|Nikolay Aleksakhin
|One Championship 41 - Global Rivals
Apr/15/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Yuji Shimada
|5
|5:00
|NC
|Luis Santos
|One Championship 26 - Valor of Champions
Apr/24/2015
|No Contest (Accidental Eye Poke)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|2:19
|win
|Nobutatsu Suzuki
|One FC 19 - Reign of Champions
Aug/29/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|1:34
|win
|Bakhtiyar Abbasov
|One FC 16 - Honor and Glory
May/30/2014
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|4:21
|win
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 97
Jul/31/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|Jason Herzog
|4
|2:58
|win
|Karl Amoussou
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 86
Jan/24/2013
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Douglas Lima
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 64
Apr/06/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Josh Rosenthal
|5
|5:00
|win
|Jay Hieron
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 56
Oct/29/2011
|Decision (Split)
|Jason Herzog
|5
|5:00
|win
|Nick Thompson
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 40
Apr/09/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Lyman Good
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 33
Oct/21/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kevin Mulhall
|5
|5:00
|win
|Dan Hornbuckle
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 22
Jun/17/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Ryan Thomas
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 19
May/20/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kerry Hatley
|3
|5:00
|win
|Ryan Thomas
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 14
Apr/15/2010
|Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|David Smith
|1
|2:40
|win
|Matt Delanoit
|MFDM - Ballroom Brawl 2
Aug/28/2009
|Submission (North-South Choke)
|1
|1:15
|win
|Mitchell Harris
|HP - The Patriot Act 2
Apr/25/2009
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Mike England
|1
|1:27
|win
|Josh Flowers
|HP - The Patriot Act
Feb/07/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|Mike England
|1
|1:25