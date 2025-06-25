Ben Askren’s wife provides update on his current condition

By Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

Ben Askren’s wife Amy has provided an update on his condition as the MMA community continues to pray for his recovery.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA

As we know, Ben Askren is currently hospitalized as a result of pneumonia and complications from a staph infection. The mixed martial arts community has been voicing their support every step of the way, with his wife Amy providing a series of updates over the course of the last few weeks.

Now, Amy has revealed that her husband Ben Askren is officially on the transplant list as he awaits a new lung. This news comes in the midst of great uncertainty over his health, but hopefully, this is a positive step in the right direction.

 

Amy Askren provides update on Ben’s health

“As of late last night, Ben is officially on the transplant list,” Askren posted on Facebook.

“Please pray he can get stronger and stay stable without complications while he waits, and that they find an amazing match for him and he accepts it smoothly. Also please pray for whoever that donor may be, and his family.

“It’s going to be a huge adjustment for Ben, but our family is so thankful that his other organs are ok and that there is a path forward. While he is having more periods of awareness, he’s not able to look at his phone yet and respond to messages. I am hoping he can get there in the next week or two.

“Also hoping we will get to a place soon where he can talk while on a trach.”

“Yesterday he kept mouthing something for a while and we finally figured out he was saying coffee! (He can’t have it yet lol) What a huge relief to see him asking for something so normal.

“I’m so thankful his mind is healthy and I can’t wait to have him back. We are also so thankful for the amazing community we have—from close friends, friends we haven’t talked to in 20+ years, to strangers who have reached out to share their similar stories or pray. Thank you.”

