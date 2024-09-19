Ben Askren destroys “Addict” Conor McGregor after Michael Chandler ends wait for fight

Ben Askren is the latest to accuse Conor McGregor of substance abuse after Michael Chandler ended his wait for the former two-division UFC champion.

McGregor and Chandler were supposed to headline UFC 303 in June for the Irish star’s return to the Octagon. But, McGregor withdrew from the event on weeks’ notice due to a toe injury, and he hasn’t been re-booked for a fight.

Chandler, who hasn’t fought since UFC 281, ended his holding pattern for the McGregor fight in recent days. He’ll face former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in November.

It remains uncertain if/when McGregor will return to the Octagon. After McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal, Chael Sonnen speculated McGregor’s reason for pulling out of the fight wasn’t the one that was publicized.

Askren is the latest to parrot Sonnen’s theory behind McGregor’s hiatus.