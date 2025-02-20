Ex-UFC fighter believes Jon Jones will retire instead of fighting Tom Aspinall

By Fernando Quiles - February 20, 2025

One retired UFC fighter is of the belief that it’s more likely that Jon Jones retires.

Jon Jones

Jones is a surefire Hall of Famer down the road, but many are wondering if he will return to the Octagon for a UFC heavyweight title unification bout against Tom Aspinall. “Bones” hasn’t committed to his next move and has publicly shown more interest in a fight with 205-pound champion Alex Pereira instead of the interim heavyweight titleholder Aspinall.

So, what will Jones end up doing? Ben Askren thinks retirement is the likely outcome.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER DEFENDS JON JONES AFTER BIZARRE INSTAGRAM VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Does Retirement Loom for Jon Jones?

During a recent edition of Funky and the Champ, Ben Askren shared his take on what Jon Jones is more likely to do next.

“I think it would be less than 50 percent,” Askren said. “I think it would be somewhere around 20, 30 percent that he fights again, yes. I mean, Jon’s not young.”

Askren doesn’t believe he’s alone in thinking that “Bones” is more interested in hanging up his gloves.

“I would say if there’s odds, I think it’s less than half that he ever fights again,” Askren said.

Jones has beaten a slew of legendary names inside the Octagon. “Bones” defeated Daniel Cormier, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Lyoto Machida. Rashad Evans, and Stipe Miocic to name a few.

While “Bones” has nothing left to prove, UFC CEO Dana White has expressed confidence in getting a deal done to book Jones vs. Aspinall. Fans have been waiting to see a title unification bout in the heavyweight division, but whether or not it’ll come to fruition remains to be seen.

Stick with us for the latest updates on Jon Jones.

