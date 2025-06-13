Chael Sonnen provides fresh update on Ben Askren’s health crisis

Sonnen provides Askren update

“One of the things the family really wanted to do was to get Ben, like this was priority number one, they wanted to get Ben from Nevada where he was to Wisconsin. Just geographically speaking, if this is to be the end, they wanted it in Wisconsin.”

“So, at this point in the story, we all find out that Ben needs a lung transplant. There was a hole in his lung. For the information that I’ve been given, he don’t have an answer as to how or I guess as to even why there was a hole in his lung. But while the family is working on that, they were able to get Ben from Nevada to Wisconsin.”

“I was able to speak to the lovely Amy, Ben’s wife, one time. She did it make it clear in this one time that we talked that there wasn’t going to be a lot of talking, but what was really hoped for was prayers and thoughts.”

Everyone at BJPENN.com extends their best wishes and prayers to Ben Askren and his family.