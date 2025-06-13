Chael Sonnen provides fresh update on Ben Askren’s health crisis

By Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has provided a fresh update on the current health status of MMA veteran and wrestling legend Ben Askren.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA

In recent days, it’s become public knowledge that former UFC fighter Ben Askren is currently dealing with a pretty severe health problem. He was admitted to hospital, initially relating to a staph infection, with it later coming out that he was suffering from pneumonia. Ever since then, the mixed martial arts world has been quick to flood his family with messages of support.

There have been many conflicting reports regarding his current situation, with Daniel Cormier previously saying that Askren was “home” – before correcting himself to say that he meant back in Wisconsin as opposed to Nevada, where he was originally seen.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen provided an update on Askren’s situation, reiterating a lot of what was said by Cormier.

Sonnen provides Askren update

“One of the things the family really wanted to do was to get Ben, like this was priority number one, they wanted to get Ben from Nevada where he was to Wisconsin. Just geographically speaking, if this is to be the end, they wanted it in Wisconsin.”

“So, at this point in the story, we all find out that Ben needs a lung transplant. There was a hole in his lung. For the information that I’ve been given, he don’t have an answer as to how or I guess as to even why there was a hole in his lung. But while the family is working on that, they were able to get Ben from Nevada to Wisconsin.”

“I was able to speak to the lovely Amy, Ben’s wife, one time. She did it make it clear in this one time that we talked that there wasn’t going to be a lot of talking, but what was really hoped for was prayers and thoughts.”

Everyone at BJPENN.com extends their best wishes and prayers to Ben Askren and his family.

