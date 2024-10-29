Ben Askren scorches Dana White for “Weird personality trait” amidst Francis Ngannou feud

Former UFC star Ben Askren sees striking parallels between his past feud with Dana White and what Francis Ngannou has experienced since departing the promotion.

Ngannou, who won his PFL debut earlier this month over Renan Ferreira, has been the target of White’s in recent days. After the story of Ngannou’s UFC departure resurfaced, White claimed he’s had issues with Ngannou for years, dating back to Ngannou’s first title fight against Stipe Miocic.

White went as far as to say he wanted to cut Ngannou after he lost to Derrick Lewis in a lackluster fight at UFC 226. But, two of his associates convinced White to keep Ngannou on the roster, despite his hatred for the future heavyweight champ.

Askren went through a similar roller coaster with White before signing with the UFC in 2019. For years, White attacked Askren through the media, claiming that he’d “Rather watch flies f*** than watch Ben Askren fight”.

Askren believes White’s public feuds are due to a serious personality flaw he’s had since taking over the UFC reins.