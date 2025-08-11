Ben Askren is back on his feet as he continues remarkable recovery

MMA legend Ben Askren has posted more footage of himself walking around as he continues his recovery from a double lung transplant.

Over the course of the last few months, Ben Askren has been the name on everyone’s lips in the world of mixed martial arts. He has been able to do some remarkable things since his big health scare, which led to him needing a double lung transplant. Despite the severity of the situation, he certainly seems to be handling things as well as he possibly can right now.

Askren has always been a warrior and this latest battle is no different. He has been constantly providing updates for his many, many fans on social media, and it’s hard not to be inspired by what he’s doing. ‘Funky’ has never been the kind of guy who backs down from a fight, and he certainly isn’t about to start now.

In his latest update, Askren filled everyone in on what it’s been like to learn how to walk again.