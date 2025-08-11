Ben Askren is back on his feet as he continues remarkable recovery

By Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

MMA legend Ben Askren has posted more footage of himself walking around as he continues his recovery from a double lung transplant.

Ben Askren uplifting message

Over the course of the last few months, Ben Askren has been the name on everyone’s lips in the world of mixed martial arts. He has been able to do some remarkable things since his big health scare, which led to him needing a double lung transplant. Despite the severity of the situation, he certainly seems to be handling things as well as he possibly can right now.

RELATED: Former UFC star Ben Askren shares inspiring message amid double lung transplant

Askren has always been a warrior and this latest battle is no different. He has been constantly providing updates for his many, many fans on social media, and it’s hard not to be inspired by what he’s doing. ‘Funky’ has never been the kind of guy who backs down from a fight, and he certainly isn’t about to start now.

In his latest update, Askren filled everyone in on what it’s been like to learn how to walk again.

 

Askren is on his way back

As youc can see, Ben is slowly beginning to get back to his normal self. Of course, there are bound to be some more highs and lows as we look ahead to the future, but these are great signs. Hopefully, he’s able to get back to where he once was, but that’s obviously going to be easier said than on.

What are your thoughts on the journey that Ben Askren has been on so far during his recovery from his double lung transplant? Do you believe there’s something else the UFC can do in terms of a tribute? Let us knowy our thoughts on this one, BJPNNN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

