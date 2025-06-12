Daniel Cormier provides update on Ben Askren’s health crisis: ‘Everybody’s just kind of praying’
Former UFC star Ben Askren is continue to battle through a frightening health crisis.
Earlier this week, Askren’s wife Amy revealed that he has been hospitalized with pneumonia, and that he was effectively non-responsive. From there, several extremely worrying rumors began to surface.
Askren’s long-time friend and podcast co-host Daniel Cormier has put those rumors to bed. Apparently, Askren is still in the thick of his health troubles, but has been moved back home to Wisconsin.
“So, that night that we did the episode of Funky and the Champ, Ben was complaining about some issues,” Cormier said of a recent episode of their show, when Askren’s health troubles began to manifest (via MMA Mania). “He had some infections. He had a really tough time when he went to that [Bitcoin] convention in Vegas and he was stuck there for awhile.
“I wanna report to you guys that he is now back home in Wisconsin,” Cormier added. “He’s with his family, his beautiful wife Amy, and everybody’s just kind of praying that Ben gets better and we can start moving forward with life for Ben.”
UFC legend urges fans to pray for Ben Askren
According to Cormier, Askren is surrounded by family and loved ones, who continue to pray for him. The former two-division UFC champ is urging fans to do the same.
“It’s so sad, and I don’t know how at times in life things like this happen to someone that’s so good, because Ben Askren’s a good guy,” Cormier said. “So, pray for Amy, guys. Pray for the kids. Ben, we love you, buddy. And we’re constantly thinking about him every single day.
“I cannot wait for the next Funky and the Champ because we’re gonna talk about that and so much more,” Cormier added. “We get so much of Ben in the way that we all love Ben. And you guys know how much we love Ben.
“Pray for Ben. Shoot his wife Amy Askren a heart, maybe some prayer hands on socials. Let her know that Ben has a community of people that love him and care about him and that we’re all thinking about him in this tough time.”
The team at BJPENN.com will keep you ask updated as possible on this scary Ben Askren situation.
