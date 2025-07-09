WATCH | Emotional Ben Askren gives health update from hospital bed: “I only died four times”
Ben Askren has given an update from his hospital bed after he had a double lung transplant.
Askren has been in the hospital for months and is starting to get better after getting the transplant. On Wednesday, he posted a video on his Instagram giving fans a big update on his health and what he was going through.
“I haven’t given you an update in a while and figure you deserve one,” Askren said in the video. “Whenever this is all the way over. I just read through my wife’s journal because I don’t remember anything from May 28 to July 2. I have no recollection. No idea. No idea what happened. We’ll kind of go through it all. I just kind of read through my wife’s journal. It’s like a movie. It’s ridiculous.
“I only died four times where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds,” Askren added. “That’s not ideal. You guys know that. But I got a double lung transplant. I made it out to the other side of it, gaining quite a bit of strength, learning to use everything again. I was actually on the scale yesterday, 147 pounds. I haven’t been 147 pounds since I was 15 years old. I lost 50 pounds in a 45-day period. So, man. That was a battle. Obviously, I don’t remember most of it.”
Ben Askren is thankful for all the support
Ben Askren had been on a ventilator, keeping him alive.
After months of fighting, Askren appears to be on the upswing, and while giving the update, the former UFC fighter got emotional talking about all the support he’s seen. Askren compares it to being able to attend his own funeral to see how many people truly cared about him.
“The thing that was most impactful to me was all the love I felt from everybody,” Askren said. “It was almost like I got to have my own funeral. Right? I still remember 30 years ago when Dave Schultz died and you listen to all these older people recollect how much they enjoyed him and how much they loved him. Obviously, he never got to hear that.
“So, the outpouring of love from the wrestling community was amazing,” Askren added. “It felt so good. I’m more motivated than ever to give back and do what I can. I love you guys. I appreciate you guys. This has been tough, not only on me but my whole family, and my close community. I appreciate everything. I hope you guys appreciate the update. Like I said, sometime down the road maybe Amy and I can detail everything a little more.”
Ben Askren went 19-2 and one NC as a pro and last fought in MMA back in October of 2019.
