WATCH | Emotional Ben Askren gives health update from hospital bed: “I only died four times”

Ben Askren has given an update from his hospital bed after he had a double lung transplant.

Askren has been in the hospital for months and is starting to get better after getting the transplant. On Wednesday, he posted a video on his Instagram giving fans a big update on his health and what he was going through.

“I haven’t given you an update in a while and figure you deserve one,” Askren said in the video. “Whenever this is all the way over. I just read through my wife’s journal because I don’t remember anything from May 28 to July 2. I have no recollection. No idea. No idea what happened. We’ll kind of go through it all. I just kind of read through my wife’s journal. It’s like a movie. It’s ridiculous.

“I only died four times where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds,” Askren added. “That’s not ideal. You guys know that. But I got a double lung transplant. I made it out to the other side of it, gaining quite a bit of strength, learning to use everything again. I was actually on the scale yesterday, 147 pounds. I haven’t been 147 pounds since I was 15 years old. I lost 50 pounds in a 45-day period. So, man. That was a battle. Obviously, I don’t remember most of it.”