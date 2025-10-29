Doctor: Ben Askren combat sports comeback ‘isn’t crazy’ amidst ongoing recovery from coma

By Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025
Ben Askren enters the Octagon prior to his fight at UFC Singapore

Dr. Brian Sutterer explained why he wouldn’t be surprised to see Ben Askren return to combat sports once he fully recovers from his recent health scare.

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren is one of the inspirational stories of 2025 after bouncing back from a 45-day coma stemming from a severe case of pneumonia. After being given a low chance to survive the ordeal, Askren eventually regained confidence and is now out of the hospital.

Askren underwent a lung transplant after the health scare and continues to recover at his residence in Wisconsin. He’s slowly gaining weight back after dropping to about 145 pounds while in the hospital, around 60 pounds less than his walk-around weight during his fighting career.

Askren continues to inspire those with his story of resilience and triumph. After retiring from MMA in 2019, Askren continued to remain active as a wrestling coach in Wisconsin.

According to a prominent doctor, Askren could potentially work his way back to wrestling competitively once he reaches a certain point in his recovery.

Doctor endorses Ben Askren potentially returning to wrestling after major health scare

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dr. Brian Sutterer was asked about Askren potentially returning to combat sports once he’s fully recovered.

“I don’t think it’s crazy at all. In fact, the sports medicine doctor in me thinks that’s an exciting thought and something that would be really good to have that motivation and inspiration,” Dr. Sutterer said of Askren.

“If not, then it’s just a matter of time until hopefully his lung function recovers, his cardiac function is okay. You can objectively test those and once they’re okay, they’ll probably want him to do exercise to a certain degree and then assuming that everything is checking out.

“There’s nothing from what we know so far that I would say he should not or couldn’t work back towards being an athlete in whatever respect he wants.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

