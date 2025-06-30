Former UFC star Ben Askren receives good news amid dire health situation

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 30, 2025

Ben Askren is fighting through a serious health issue, but there is some good news for the retired 22-fight veteran.

Ben Askren titles

Severe pneumonia has forced Askren to stay in a hospital bed the past several weeks. Askren’s wife Amy later revealed that the former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder was put on the transplant list. After weeks of uncertainty, Amy has shared on social media that Askren has undergone surgery for a double lung transplant.

“We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant,” Askren wrote. “We are forever thankful to the donor and his family. This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift. It still doesn’t feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just 5 weeks ago. So much can change so quickly. Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own. I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now. I can’t wait to tell Ben all about It.

“I’m hopeful that in coming weeks Ben will be able to give the next update, but hopefully he will wait until the drugs wear off.”

Ben Askren Keeps Fighting

While Ben Askren’s last prizefight was a boxing match against Jake Paul in 2021, “Funky” has kept in touch with the MMA community through his social media accounts. He’s also a co-host on “Funky and The Champ” with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Askren still has a long road ahead of him following the double lung transplant. Even so, the former 170-pound fighter has cleared a big obstacle on his journey back to full health.

BJPenn.com wishes Ben Askren continued success following his procedure. We’ll be sure to keep you posted with the latest updates on Askren’s recovery.

Ben Askren

