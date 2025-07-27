Ben Askren reveals physical challenges amid life-saving procedure: ‘I’m going to work my ass off’

Ben Askren has a long road to recovery, but he is determined to push through.

Askren had to undergo a double lung transplant to save his life. The former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder said he was clinically dead four times, but he was able to hold on. Given the circumstances, many view Askren’s current state as a miracle.

Still, there are a slew of hurdles that the former UFC star must overcome. In a new video posted on Instagram, Askren revealed his current physical condition and the challenges that lie ahead (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m gonna work my ass off and get better” Ben Askren is a fighter’s fighter. Praying for his recovery to continue going well 👏👏👏 https://t.co/G9ZMa4bcag — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) July 26, 2025

“I’ve been home for four days now,” Ben Askren said. “It’s awesome. I can sleep in my own bed, eat my own food, hang out with my family. It’s great. That being said, I still have so many physical challenges to deal with. I’m still down about 35 pounds from where I should be. I have to walk with a walker. I can’t walk. I can’t walk. This five pound weight, this is actually hard for me to curl. Right before I had to go to the hospital, like in this video here, I was feeling strong. I was probably curling 45 pounds. I definitely wasn’t using a walker. I was probably out doing hill sprints. So we go back to the Stockholm paradox I was talking about. I am where I am right now, but I’m going to be somewhere different in a month.”

Despite everything he’s been through, Askren remains positive in his journey to recovery.

“I’m going to work my ass off,” Askren said. “I’m going to get better.”

He also had an encouraging message for those who might also be going through physical challenges. He urged those who are also going through some things to join him in an effort to overcome those obstacles and regain strength.