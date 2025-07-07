Former UFC star Corey Anderson praises Ben Askren amidst health concerns

Former UFC star Corey Anderson has praised his friend Ben Askren as he continues to go through his health scare.

As we know, Ben Askren has been dealing with some pretty serious health problems as of late. Between a nasty staph infection and pneumonia, Ben was forced to undergo a double lung transplant. While that has now taken place, there’s still a long road ahead for him as he attempts to recover from this setback.

While he’s often been outspoken in his career, Askren has earned the respect of the masses through his work both in wrestling and mixed martial arts. He’s achieved some wonderful things and hopefully, he’ll get the chance to do even more once he’s fully recovered.

Recently, the aforementioned Corey Anderson took some time out of his day to praise Askren and thank him for everything he’s done for him personally over the years.