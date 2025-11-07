‘What’s your excuse?’…Ben Askren returns to wrestling mats just months after life-saving double lung transplant

Former UFC star Ben Askren is motivating hundreds of men and women around the world just months after a life-threatening health battle.

Ben Askren was on his literal deathbed earlier this year following a severe case of Pneumonia, sparked by a staph infection, and underwent a double lung transplant. Askren lost a large bulk of weight during the medical emergency, and needed to relearn how to walk and other basic motor skills.

Askren, a former UFC welterweight champion, received a tremendous amount of support from the combat sports community. UFC CEO Dana White helped fund Askren’s medical expenses, along with a slew of other top names in MMA.

Just months removed from being on the cusp of losing his life, Askren is returning to one of his greatest passions: wrestling.

Ben Askren caps off a remarkable story of resilience with a return to wrestling

In a recent post to X, Askren shared an inspirational message to his fans as he returned to the mats.

So @the_rudis sent me a pair of shoes and I just couldn’t help myself… 4 months ago I was on my death bed

3 months ago I couldn’t stand unassisted

2 months ago I was still using a walker What’s your excuse?? Tie them up tight and let’s get to work 👊👊👊 Couldn’t be more… pic.twitter.com/pRdFouwZnO — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) November 7, 2025



“4 months ago I was on my death bed, 3 months ago I couldn’t stand unassisted, 2 months ago I was still using a walker. What’s your excuse?? Time them up tight and let’s get to work,” Askren posted.

“Couldn’t be more grateful to be back at it and for all of the support the community gave me during such a hard time.”

Askren retired from MMA in 2020 following a loss to Demian Maia. He returned to combat sports in 2021, losing in his lone professional boxing match to Jake Paul.