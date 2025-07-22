WATCH | Ben Askren gets emotional after leaving hospital: “Thank you guys

By Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

Ben Askren has shared a massive update regarding his ongoing health scare.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA

Askren had been hospitalized for months and had been on a ventilator. He ended up getting a lung transplant, which was needed as he nearly died multiple times while in the hospital.

Yet, after two months of being in the hospital, Ben Askren got emotional in his latest message, revealing he is cleared to leave the hospital.

“What’s up guys? Day 59. I’m out. With my beautiful wife, supportive. Man, that was a long journey, and it’s not over as I still can’t really walk; I have to re-teach myself to do that, among many other things,” Askren said in the post. “I guess I can make light of it, because it’s me. I don’t remember 35 days of this journey, I think the last surgery was 24, 25 days ago, it was hard. It was hard. I said this already in one of the videos, but the support you guys gave me, whether it was sending a GoFundMe or whether it was helping my kids and wife get through it, I had friends come from all over the country to just hang out for a couple of days, it meant so much.”

Ben Askren thanks the MMA community for the support

Ben Askren continued his message as he got emotional, thanking everyone for the support.

Askren says all the messages and support online meant a lot to him and his family.

“It was so great to have all the support and all the love. Hopefully, I am not in that situation again for a very, really, really, long time; I plan on living for a while. Thank you again for the support, all the comments online, everything, it means so much,” Askren added.

Ben Askren last competed in MMA in October of 2019 when he was submitted by Demian Maia.

