WATCH | Ben Askren gets emotional after leaving hospital: “Thank you guys

Ben Askren has shared a massive update regarding his ongoing health scare.

Askren had been hospitalized for months and had been on a ventilator. He ended up getting a lung transplant, which was needed as he nearly died multiple times while in the hospital.

Yet, after two months of being in the hospital, Ben Askren got emotional in his latest message, revealing he is cleared to leave the hospital.

“What’s up guys? Day 59. I’m out. With my beautiful wife, supportive. Man, that was a long journey, and it’s not over as I still can’t really walk; I have to re-teach myself to do that, among many other things,” Askren said in the post. “I guess I can make light of it, because it’s me. I don’t remember 35 days of this journey, I think the last surgery was 24, 25 days ago, it was hard. It was hard. I said this already in one of the videos, but the support you guys gave me, whether it was sending a GoFundMe or whether it was helping my kids and wife get through it, I had friends come from all over the country to just hang out for a couple of days, it meant so much.”