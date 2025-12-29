Ben Askren reflects on his life six months after his double lung transplant

By Harry Kettle - December 29, 2025
Ben Askren, UFC, MMA

MMA and wrestling legend Ben Askren has taken the time to reflect on his journey in the last six months following his double lung transplant.

As we know, Ben Askren has endured the toughest year of his life in 2025. Six months ago, Ben was admitted to the hospital due to a case of “severe pneumonia” that had developed as a result of a staph infection. The man himself later revealed that he had flatlined four times during his hospital stay and that he had also lost 50 pounds.

RELATED: Doctor: Ben Askren combat sports comeback ‘isn’t crazy’ amidst ongoing recovery from coma

Miraculously, though, Askren was able to receive a double lung transplant that proved to be successful. While he still faces several challenges in getting back to some kind of normality in everyday life, fans and fellow fighters have been amazed at his recovery.

In a recent tweet, Askren had the following to say about his journey thus far.

 

Askren reflects on life after double lung transplant

“6 MONTHS post transplant today!!!  The last 6 months brought so many tough days and even as they are starting to get easier I know I’m still a long way off normal.  The last 6 months have also brought so many amazing moments to me through relationships with friends, getting to spend more time with my family and becoming a believer.

“Sometimes life hits you hard, but it is vital to accept it and choose to move forward the best you can.  Whether it was in person or on socials I am so grateful for all of the support, it was very inspiring to me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ben Askren UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall, UFC 321, UFC

UFC champion Tom Aspinall reveals he is set for double eye surgery

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2025
Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev plans to confront Ilia Topuria with or without UFC fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

Islam Makhachev believes it’s only a matter of time before he has a confrontation with Ilia Topuria.

Robert Whittaker UFC press conference
UFC

Robert Whittaker responds to concern about potential UFC light heavyweight move

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

Robert Whittaker is considering a possible light heavyweight move, and he’s aware of the naysayers.

Islam Makhachev celebrates victory
UFC

Islam Makhachev explains why he turned down UFC 324 title defense

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

In another world, Islam Makhachev’s next title fight would’ve headlined UFC 324.

Michael Page punches Kevin Holland
UFC

UFC star Michael Page frustrated with lack of opponents: 'You don't have plans for me'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

UFC fighter Michael Page is losing his patience.

Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares wholesome words for Alex Pereira: 'I'm so proud of what he's doing now'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025
Darren Till and Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Darren Till obliterates 'worst fighter' Paulo Costa for pulling out of UFC 326

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

Darren Till has voiced his displeasure over Paulo Costa’s withdrawal from the UFC 326 card.

Tyron Woodley entrance for Anderson Silva fight
Luke Rockhold

Ex-UFC champ thinks Tyron Woodley's heart isn't in fighting amid TKO loss to Anderson Silva

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

A former UFC champion believes that Tyron Woodley’s desire to fight isn’t at the level it once was.

Conor McGregor laughs while attending a UFC event, opposite Jake Paul knocked down by Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor mocks Jake Paul's broken jaw in since-deleted Christmas social media message

Curtis Calhoun - December 26, 2025

UFC superstar Conor McGregor reignited his feud with Jake Paul with a since-deleted Christmas message to the polarizing boxer.

Israel Adesanya attends UFC 317 in Las Vegas
UFC

Israel Adesanya hints he'll take new 'risks' in upcoming UFC Octagon return after three-fight skid

Curtis Calhoun - December 26, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya teased significant stylistic changes in his upcoming return to the Octagon in 2026.