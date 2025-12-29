Ben Askren reflects on his life six months after his double lung transplant

MMA and wrestling legend Ben Askren has taken the time to reflect on his journey in the last six months following his double lung transplant.

As we know, Ben Askren has endured the toughest year of his life in 2025. Six months ago, Ben was admitted to the hospital due to a case of “severe pneumonia” that had developed as a result of a staph infection. The man himself later revealed that he had flatlined four times during his hospital stay and that he had also lost 50 pounds.

RELATED: Doctor: Ben Askren combat sports comeback ‘isn’t crazy’ amidst ongoing recovery from coma

Miraculously, though, Askren was able to receive a double lung transplant that proved to be successful. While he still faces several challenges in getting back to some kind of normality in everyday life, fans and fellow fighters have been amazed at his recovery.

In a recent tweet, Askren had the following to say about his journey thus far.

6 MONTHS post transplant today!!! The last 6 months brought so many tough days and even as they are starting to get easier I know I’m still a long way off normal. The last 6 months have also brought so many amazing moments to me through relationships with friends, getting to… pic.twitter.com/4v3X7Vp9f1 — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) December 29, 2025

Askren reflects on life after double lung transplant

“6 MONTHS post transplant today!!! The last 6 months brought so many tough days and even as they are starting to get easier I know I’m still a long way off normal. The last 6 months have also brought so many amazing moments to me through relationships with friends, getting to spend more time with my family and becoming a believer.

“Sometimes life hits you hard, but it is vital to accept it and choose to move forward the best you can. Whether it was in person or on socials I am so grateful for all of the support, it was very inspiring to me.”