Ben Askren may need a lung transplant as he remains on a ventilator, his wife reveals

Ben Askren remains in the hospital and may need a lung transplant.

Ben’s wife, Amy, posted an update on social media revealing that the former UFC fighter remains in the hospital. In the update, Amy revealed that Ben’s health status remains in limbo, but the sedation isn’t as strong, allowing ‘Funky’ to open his eyes and squeeze hands.

“I haven’t shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share,” Amy Askren wrote on Facebook. “I’ve had some media people contact me that they are going to share an update and I would rather it come from me.

“Ben is still on a ventilator and ECMO to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad. But on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant.”

The ventilator and ECMO machine are helping Ben Askren breathe and stay alive until he gets better or gets a lung transplant. Askren was diagnosed with pneumonia, which took a turn for the worse, and he ended up being admitted to the hospital as he continues to fight for his life.