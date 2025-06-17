Ben Askren may need a lung transplant as he remains on a ventilator, his wife reveals
Ben Askren remains in the hospital and may need a lung transplant.
Ben’s wife, Amy, posted an update on social media revealing that the former UFC fighter remains in the hospital. In the update, Amy revealed that Ben’s health status remains in limbo, but the sedation isn’t as strong, allowing ‘Funky’ to open his eyes and squeeze hands.
“I haven’t shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share,” Amy Askren wrote on Facebook. “I’ve had some media people contact me that they are going to share an update and I would rather it come from me.
“Ben is still on a ventilator and ECMO to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad. But on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant.”
The ventilator and ECMO machine are helping Ben Askren breathe and stay alive until he gets better or gets a lung transplant. Askren was diagnosed with pneumonia, which took a turn for the worse, and he ended up being admitted to the hospital as he continues to fight for his life.
Ben Askren’s wife is thankful for all the support
After the news that Ben Askren was hospitalized, the MMA community has been showing ‘Funky’ support and praying for him.
As he continues to remain in the hospital, Amy is thankful for all the messages and support she’s gotten.
“Please pray for his continued healing. And if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily,” she continued. “I know transplants are such a blessing and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben.
“Thank you for every message and all of the support. Despite this awful situation, I’m feeling so blessed by the community we’re surrounded by. Give your loved ones a hug today and make sure you’re prepared situations like this. Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this.”
Ben Askren finished his MMA career with a record of 19-2 and one NC record. He went 1-2 in the UFC, winning his first fight by submission against Robbie Lawler. He was then knocked out by Jorge Masvidal and was submitted by Demian Maia. Askren returned to combat sports to box Jake Paul, losing by first-round knockout. Askren was the champion in Bellator and ONE Championship.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ben Askren UFC