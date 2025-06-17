Ben Askren may need a lung transplant as he remains on a ventilator, his wife reveals

By Cole Shelton - June 17, 2025

Ben Askren remains in the hospital and may need a lung transplant.

Ben Askren

Ben’s wife, Amy, posted an update on social media revealing that the former UFC fighter remains in the hospital. In the update, Amy revealed that Ben’s health status remains in limbo, but the sedation isn’t as strong, allowing ‘Funky’ to open his eyes and squeeze hands.

“I haven’t shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share,” Amy Askren wrote on Facebook. “I’ve had some media people contact me that they are going to share an update and I would rather it come from me.

“Ben is still on a ventilator and ECMO to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad. But on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant.”

The ventilator and ECMO machine are helping Ben Askren breathe and stay alive until he gets better or gets a lung transplant. Askren was diagnosed with pneumonia, which took a turn for the worse, and he ended up being admitted to the hospital as he continues to fight for his life.

Ben Askren’s wife is thankful for all the support

After the news that Ben Askren was hospitalized, the MMA community has been showing ‘Funky’ support and praying for him.

As he continues to remain in the hospital, Amy is thankful for all the messages and support she’s gotten.

“Please pray for his continued healing. And if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily,” she continued. “I know transplants are such a blessing and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben.

“Thank you for every message and all of the support. Despite this awful situation, I’m feeling so blessed by the community we’re surrounded by. Give your loved ones a hug today and make sure you’re prepared situations like this. Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this.”

Ben Askren finished his MMA career with a record of 19-2 and one NC record. He went 1-2 in the UFC, winning his first fight by submission against Robbie Lawler. He was then knocked out by Jorge Masvidal and was submitted by Demian Maia. Askren returned to combat sports to box Jake Paul, losing by first-round knockout. Askren was the champion in Bellator and ONE Championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ben Askren UFC

Related

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reveals who he thinks is a future UFC champion: 'This guy's scary'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 17, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili punches Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov won't lose sleep if he doesn't get Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 17, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov wants to share the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili again, but he won’t beg for it.

Francis Ngannou
Matt Brown

Francis Ngannou damaged his legacy after leaving UFC, says former MMA slugger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 17, 2025

Was Francis Ngannou’s legacy tarnished by his boxing venture?

Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev
Kamaru Usman

Islam Makhachev's coach believes Kamaru Usman title fight is possible

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez is of the belief that a fight against Kamaru Usman could be possible in the future.

Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov
Merab Dvalishvili

Joe Rogan has high praise for Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has had great things to say about UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Alexandre Pantoja UFC Weigh-in

Alexandre Pantoja understands the KO threat posed by Kai Kara-France

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025
Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill doesn't think Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of UFC Baku

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

UFC star Jamahal Hill doesn’t believe that Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of their UFC Baku main event clash.

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley
Kamaru Usman

What's next for Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley after UFC Atlanta?

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, June 14, for UFC Atlanta. The main event saw welterweight contenders throw down as Kamaru Usman took on Joaquin Buckley.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley has opponent in mind for next UFC fight, 'still confident' he can beat Merab Dvalisvhili

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Sean O’Malley is still less than two weeks removed from a dejecting submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili, but the UFC star already thinking about his next fight.

Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree vows to put on an "undeniable performance" against Jamahal Hill to earn a title shot

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

Khalil Rountree is looking to secure a title shot at UFC Baku.