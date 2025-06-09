Ben Askren’s wife confirms he has been hospitalized with severe pneumonia
MMA and wrestling legend Ben Askren has been hospitalized due to a case of severe pneumonia, his wife has announced.
Over the course of the last few days, there has been mounting speculation regarding the condition of the great Ben Askren. After fans were asked to pray for him by Ohio State wrestling coach Thomas Ryan, fans were concerned that something serious had happened to the former UFC star. It led to an outpouring of support from the community, many of whom know Ben on a personal level.
RELATED: Ben Askren sticks up for Daniel Cormier amid war of words with UFC 307 fighter Joaquin Buckley
As we know, Askren had an accomplished career in amateur wrestling before successfully transitioning to mixed martial arts. After great spells with Bellator and ONE Championship, he made his way over the UFC before eventually hanging up his gloves. Recently, he was announced to be part of Hulk Hogan’s Real American Freestyle promotion.
However, as per the following update from his wife Amy, Ben is currently going through a pretty serious medical problem.
UPDATE on Ben Askren:
▫️ He has developed severe pneumonia
▫️ He is at the hospital and is unable to respond to anything
▫️ This happened to him out of the blue
His family are asking for prayers 🙏❤️
(info via Amy Askren) pic.twitter.com/Sa5x8lAsKn
— ACD MMA (@acdmma_) June 8, 2025
Ben Askren’s wife provides update on his condition
“You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something,” Amy Askren wrote on her personal Facebook page. He developed severe pneumonia, which came on very suddenly. He’s currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time. We welcome all prayers for healing and for peace. We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for our children currently and doing our best to support them thoughtfully, so please refrain from discussing it with them for now.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Everyone at BJPENN.com wishes Ben a speedy recovery, and we’ll give you any updates as and when they come to us.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ben Askren UFC