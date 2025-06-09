Ben Askren’s wife confirms he has been hospitalized with severe pneumonia

MMA and wrestling legend Ben Askren has been hospitalized due to a case of severe pneumonia, his wife has announced.

Over the course of the last few days, there has been mounting speculation regarding the condition of the great Ben Askren. After fans were asked to pray for him by Ohio State wrestling coach Thomas Ryan, fans were concerned that something serious had happened to the former UFC star. It led to an outpouring of support from the community, many of whom know Ben on a personal level.

RELATED: Ben Askren sticks up for Daniel Cormier amid war of words with UFC 307 fighter Joaquin Buckley

As we know, Askren had an accomplished career in amateur wrestling before successfully transitioning to mixed martial arts. After great spells with Bellator and ONE Championship, he made his way over the UFC before eventually hanging up his gloves. Recently, he was announced to be part of Hulk Hogan’s Real American Freestyle promotion.

However, as per the following update from his wife Amy, Ben is currently going through a pretty serious medical problem.