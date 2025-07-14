Jorge Masvidal sends positive messsage to Ben Askren following his double lung transplant

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has sent a message of positivity to Ben Askren after the latter’s recent health problems.

As we know, Ben Askren has been dealing with some pretty serious health problems over the course of the last few months. After picking up a staph infection, the former UFC fighter also developed pneumonia, eventually leading to some really severe issues with his lungs. As a result, he’s had to undergo a double lung transplant.

Thankfully, Askren seems to have taken well to the transplant thus far, to the point where he’s even been able to post messages on social media to his supporters. While he clearly has a long road ahead of him when it comes to his recovery, it’s pretty remarkable that he’s been able to get to this point.

One man who knows what it’s like to get in the cage with Ben Askren is none other than Jorge Masvidal. In a recent post on social media, ‘Gamebred’ sent his best to Ben in a really heartfelt message.