Jorge Masvidal sends positive messsage to Ben Askren following his double lung transplant
Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has sent a message of positivity to Ben Askren after the latter’s recent health problems.
As we know, Ben Askren has been dealing with some pretty serious health problems over the course of the last few months. After picking up a staph infection, the former UFC fighter also developed pneumonia, eventually leading to some really severe issues with his lungs. As a result, he’s had to undergo a double lung transplant.
Thankfully, Askren seems to have taken well to the transplant thus far, to the point where he’s even been able to post messages on social media to his supporters. While he clearly has a long road ahead of him when it comes to his recovery, it’s pretty remarkable that he’s been able to get to this point.
One man who knows what it’s like to get in the cage with Ben Askren is none other than Jorge Masvidal. In a recent post on social media, ‘Gamebred’ sent his best to Ben in a really heartfelt message.
Jorge Masvidal sends out a message of support to Ben Askren 🙏❤️
“I know you’re gonna pull through this because you’re a f***ing warrior brother.”
🎥 @GamebredFighter pic.twitter.com/f9ub3fc80b
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 12, 2025
Masvidal sends message to Askren
“This goes out to the one and only Ben Askren, what’s up my brother. I know we were rivals in the ring, I just wanna say, god bless you. When I get back to America, if I can come shake your hand brother, and just share a prayer with you, it’ll be amazing man.
“I know you’re gonna pull through this because you’re a f***ing warrior brother. God bless. Your story is crazy inspirational, what you’re going through, god bless you man. I’m hoping to get back and just be able to shake your hand bro. I hope all is well brother.”
