Jorge Masvidal sends positive messsage to Ben Askren following his double lung transplant

By Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has sent a message of positivity to Ben Askren after the latter’s recent health problems.

Ben Askren titles

As we know, Ben Askren has been dealing with some pretty serious health problems over the course of the last few months. After picking up a staph infection, the former UFC fighter also developed pneumonia, eventually leading to some really severe issues with his lungs. As a result, he’s had to undergo a double lung transplant.

RELATED: Former UFC star Ben Askren shares inspiring message amid double lung transplant

Thankfully, Askren seems to have taken well to the transplant thus far, to the point where he’s even been able to post messages on social media to his supporters. While he clearly has a long road ahead of him when it comes to his recovery, it’s pretty remarkable that he’s been able to get to this point.

One man who knows what it’s like to get in the cage with Ben Askren is none other than Jorge Masvidal. In a recent post on social media, ‘Gamebred’ sent his best to Ben in a really heartfelt message.

 

Masvidal sends message to Askren

“This goes out to the one and only Ben Askren, what’s up my brother. I know we were rivals in the ring, I just wanna say, god bless you. When I get back to America, if I can come shake your hand brother, and just share a prayer with you, it’ll be amazing man.

“I know you’re gonna pull through this because you’re a f***ing warrior brother. God bless. Your story is crazy inspirational, what you’re going through, god bless you man. I’m hoping to get back and just be able to shake your hand bro. I hope all is well brother.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ben Askren Jorge Masvidal UFC

Related

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis confirms he wants to push for another UFC title shot

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025
Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway expects point-down moment against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway expects to meet Dustin Poirier in the middle of the cage and throw caution to the wind at UFC 318.

Alex Pereira
Ali Abdelaziz

Alex Pereira's UFC title run was 'engineered,' says well-known MMA manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

A top MMA manager doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would’ve been a UFC champion if Magomed Ankalaev got dibs on a shot first.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis takes aim at opponent's team following UFC Nashville win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Derrick Lewis has revealed why he taunted his opponent’s corner after scoring a TKO win at UFC Nashville.

Ben Askren uplifting message
UFC

Former UFC star Ben Askren shares inspiring message amid double lung transplant

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Ben Askren doesn’t plan to dwell on his current situation.

Derrick Lewis lands a punch on Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville

Dana White reacts to stoppage debate amid Derrick Lewis win at UFC Nashville

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025
Stephen Thompson kicks Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville
UFC

Stephen Thompson provides update on gnarly shin injury at UFC Nashville

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Stephen Thompson has updated fans on the deep gash he suffered during UFC Nashville.

Belal Muhammad UFC walkout
UFC

Belal Muhammad calls for additional UFC weight classes: 'Why not add more?'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad would like to see his fighting home add more weight classes.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway staredown
Max Holloway

Max Holloway shares interesting observation of Ilia Topuria's punching power

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Max Holloway has felt Ilia Topuria’s punching power, and his assessment might surprise you.

UFC Nashville, Bonus, Morgan Charriere, UFC
UFC

UFC Nashville Bonus Report: Morgan Charriere one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

The Octagon returned to Tennessee for tonight’s UFC Nashville fight card, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.