Turki Alalshikh urges Wladimir Klitschko to return amid rumors of boxing comeback: “One more time”

Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh supports Wladimir Klitschko’s rumored boxing return.

The former champion hasn’t been seen since a trip to the boxing ring in April 2017. That night in Wembley Stadium, Wladimir Klitschko faced Anthony Joshua with IBF, WBA (Super), and IBO heavyweight gold on the line. While the Ukrainian was initially set to face Tyson Fury in a rematch that year, ‘The Gypsy King’ was forced out due to mental health issues.

While many expected ‘AJ’ to run through Wladimir Klitschko in 2017, the aging boxer gave fans an incredible fight. The two heavyweights went back and forth, trading multiple knockdowns. Ultimately, it was Joshua who emerged with an 11th-round knockout win. Following the loss, Klitschko rode off into the sunset and retired.

However, like most combat sports legends, Wladimir Klitschko seemingly can’t stay away from competition. Late last month, reports emerged about the 48-year-old reportedly being interested in a boxing return. Klitschko was allegedly on a shortlist of names to face IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in February. However, the opportunity instead went to Joseph Parker.

Turki Alalshikh tells Klitschko to comeback in 2025 for Fury vs Usyk winner!! What do you think? #WBCHamburg2024 pic.twitter.com/WTgrEkXoe3 — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) December 9, 2024

Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh urges boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko to make a comeback

While Wladimir Klitschko has been quiet about his plans, Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh wants to see ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ compete again. At a recent WBC conference in Hamburg, the boxing promoter publically called for the 48-year-old to return. With Klitschko in attendance, Alalshikh seemed interested in booking the Ukrainian’s comeback.

“I want to see you one more time in the ring.” Turki Alalshikh stated to boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko at the WBC conference. “I heard you’re trying to get a chance of having a world championship belt again. Let’s see the result of [Tyson] Fury vs. [Oleksandr] Usyk, let’s see the result of [Daniel Dubois] vs. [Joseph Parker].”

He continued, “I ask that the WBC, the IBF, the WBA, and the WBO give you a chance to get to this dream. To make this in the sport.”

What do you make of these comments from Turki Alalshikh? Do you want to see Wladimir Klitschko return to the boxing ring?