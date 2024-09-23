Anthony Joshua breaks his silence following knockout loss to Daniel Dubois: “I have a lot more to bring to the game”

Former boxing champion Anthony Joshua has no plans of retiring following his loss to Daniel Dubois.

‘AJ’ and ‘Dynamite’ are fresh off their meeting at Wembley Stadium in London over the weekend. Entering the contest, Anthony Joshua stood as a heavy betting favorite and was coming off a knockout win over Francis Ngannou. Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois claimed IBF gold with a stoppage victory over Filip Hrgovic in June.

Despite the former champion entering the ring a heavy favorite, he was demolished on Saturday. In front of nearly 100,000 British boxing fans, Anthony Joshua was knocked down repeatedly. ‘AJ’ finally rocked Daniel Dubois in round five, but was then caught with a brutal right hand coming in. With the fifth knockdown, Joshua was finally done.

Following the brutal knockout loss, some called for the 34-year-old boxer to retire. However, Anthony Joshua plans to return to the ring better. Taking to social media earlier today, the former heavyweight champion released a brief video. There, he opened up on his loss to Daniel Dubois, and his plans to improve.

Anthony Joshua opens up on boxing future following knockout loss to Daniel Dubois

“We came up short, but we have to look at all the positives. That’s the mindset.” Anthony Joshua stated in the video he posted to social media following his loss to Daniel Dubois. “That’s the perspective we have to have, a positive one, always. Look at what we’ve achieved in the span of 11 years. It’s phenomenal, and I have to thank every single one of you guys that’s been riding with me. What a rollercoaster journey.”

He continued, “But you know what the problem is? It’s far from over just yet. You know we’ve done it once, we’ve done it twice, and doing it a third time hasn’t been easy. But I believe it’s something I can achieve. It’s about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving, and it needs to come [from the heart]… I know we’ve got a lot more to bring. I’ve got a lot more to bring to the game. British boxing, I appreciate you, we rise up together.”

As of now, Anthony Joshua’s next move remains unclear. While Eddie Hearn showed interest in a rematch with Daniel Dubois, a second bout is far from official.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you want to see Anthony Joshua fight next?