Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury officially set for December 21st in Saudi Arabia

By Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2024

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will be running it back with Tyson Fury this December.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Earlier this month, ‘The Cat’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ met in Saudi Arabia. The boxing match was a historic one, as it was set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. With ‘The Lion’ in attendance, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury went to war for 12 straight rounds. Ultimately, it was the Ukrainian who emerged with a split-decision victory.

Following the defeat, Tyson Fury showed interest in a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. The two did have a double-sided rematch clause, and the British boxer announced his intentions to activate it earlier this month. There were reports that the bout was being eyed for October and would once again go down in Saudi Arabia.

Well, it turns out that fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2. Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh took to X to make the boxing rematch official. The advisor has helped guide the country’s move into combat sports and helped facilitate the first fight.

OLEKSANDR USYK COULD LOSE UNDISPUTED HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION STATUS BEFORE TYSON FURY REMATCH: "THESE ARE ALL MANAGERIAL AND PROMOTION DECISIONS"

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch announced for December 21st in Saudi Arabia

While Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 is a massive boxing match, there is a bit of a catch. While their first bout was a fight with all the heavyweight gold on the line, the rematch likely won’t be the same. As of now, the IBF is set to strip ‘The Cat’ in the near future. However, Usyk has asked for the sanctioning body to rematch ‘The Gypsy King’ before that takes place.

As of now, the date and location are all that is known for the rematch. However, fans can expect more details in the coming months. As far as the heavyweight division itself goes, there’s yet another big boxing match this weekend, in the form of Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you have winning in this heavyweight rematch? Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

