Merab Dvalishvili opens up on bad blood with Umar Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 311 clash: “He needs to apologize”

By Josh Evanoff - December 10, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili wants an apology from Umar Nurmagomedov.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov

‘The Machine’ finally has his first title defense set. Just a few months removed from defeating Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili will defend the gold against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January. For his part, ‘Young Eagle’ earned the title opportunity by defeating Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision in August.

In the build to the contest, things have already gotten incredibly heated. Over the weekend, the two nearly brawled at UFC 310 weigh-ins. On fight night, Merab Dvalishvili got into a fight in the crowd, punching a fan who was later reported to be a member of Umar Nurmagomedov’s camp. Suffice to say, there’s bad blood between the two camps.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s show earlier today, Merab Dvalishvili discussed the incident, and his beef with Umar Nurmagomedov as a whole. According to ‘The Machine’, trash talk from the challenger has made this fight a personal one. However, the Georgian doesn’t plan to just shake hands with Nurmagomedov after the bout in January.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL REVEALS HIS UFC RETURN IS SET FOR APRIL IN MIAMI: “I WILL BE BACK!”

Merab Dvalishvili opens up on bad blood with Umar Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 311

Merab Dvalishvili added that if Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t apologize, he’ll fight him after their result in January. According to the UFC bantamweight champion, ‘Young Eagle’ needs to answer for his pre-fight trash talk. Just based on their near-brawl on Friday night, that seems unlikely.

“He may get a slap after the fight.” Merab Dvalishvili stated on Ariel Helwani’s show, referring to Umar Nurmagomedov. “The fight in the octagon is not a real fight, it’s a sport. Yeah [the fight will continue] if Umar does not apologize with him. It’s going to happen, even if I have to go in Dagestan, I will go.”

He continued, “I love Dagestan, I have so many friends in Dagestan, and I respect the Dagestan people. They’re good people. Hey, Umar make big mistake with me, and Umar has to pay this. But my support and love for the Dagestan people [is there], and I still respect Khabib’s team, Islam, and everybody else. But, I have problem with only Umar.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC bantamweight champion? Do you think Merab Dvalishvili will defeat Umar Nurmagomedov in January? 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Jan Blachowicz

UFC announces two fights for UFC London including potential title eliminator at light heavyweight

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024
Chase Hooper Clay Guida
UFC

Clay Guida issues statement following UFC 310 loss to Chase Hooper: 'We will be back'

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2024

Clay Guida has issued a statement on his UFC 310 loss to Chase Hooper, and he isn’t going anywhere.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Former UFC star backs Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 310 fan altercation: 'Keep to your f*cking self, bro'

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2024

One former UFC star is on Merab Dvalishvili’s side when it comes to fan altercations.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria claims he is moving on from featherweight, targets #1 contender bout with Charles Oliveira at lightweight

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has sensationally revealed that he could be planning on moving up to lightweight in the near future.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling admits he is contemplating retirement after recent loss at UFC 310: “I can’t train the way I used to”

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2024

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he is contemplating retirement from mixed martial arts following his recent setback at the hands of Movsar Evloev.

Ian Machado Garry Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman slams Ian Machado Garry for ducking accusations: “Who the f*** is that guy for me to be a late replacement for?”

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2024
Dricus du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis reacts after booking Sean Strickland rematch for UFC 312: “This time they won’t call it a robbery, they’ll call it attempted murder”

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has issued a warning heading into his upcoming title showdown with Sean Strickland.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 185
Davey Grant

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 185 with Billy Quarantillo, Drakkar Klose, and Davey Grant

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

The 185th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Tampa.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 310
Ian Garry

What's next for the stars of UFC 310?

Cole Shelton - December 9, 2024

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for their year-end pay-per-view for a solid UFC 310 card.

Ciryl Gane
Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane reveals devastating injury suffered in controversial win over Alexander Volkov: "There was no foot left"

Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024

Ciryl Gane fought Alexander Volkov with an injured foot at UFC 310 over the weekend.