Merab Dvalishvili opens up on bad blood with Umar Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 311 clash: “He needs to apologize”

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili wants an apology from Umar Nurmagomedov.

‘The Machine’ finally has his first title defense set. Just a few months removed from defeating Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili will defend the gold against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January. For his part, ‘Young Eagle’ earned the title opportunity by defeating Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision in August.

In the build to the contest, things have already gotten incredibly heated. Over the weekend, the two nearly brawled at UFC 310 weigh-ins. On fight night, Merab Dvalishvili got into a fight in the crowd, punching a fan who was later reported to be a member of Umar Nurmagomedov’s camp. Suffice to say, there’s bad blood between the two camps.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s show earlier today, Merab Dvalishvili discussed the incident, and his beef with Umar Nurmagomedov as a whole. According to ‘The Machine’, trash talk from the challenger has made this fight a personal one. However, the Georgian doesn’t plan to just shake hands with Nurmagomedov after the bout in January.

“[Umar] may get a slap after the fight. The fight in the octagon is not a real fight, it’s a sport. If Umar doesn’t apologize to me, it’s going to happen. Even if I have to go to Dagestan, I will go.” Merab Dvalishvili speaks on disrespect from Umar Nurmagamedov. pic.twitter.com/kswJPOoXJH — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 10, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili opens up on bad blood with Umar Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 311

Merab Dvalishvili added that if Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t apologize, he’ll fight him after their result in January. According to the UFC bantamweight champion, ‘Young Eagle’ needs to answer for his pre-fight trash talk. Just based on their near-brawl on Friday night, that seems unlikely.

“He may get a slap after the fight.” Merab Dvalishvili stated on Ariel Helwani’s show, referring to Umar Nurmagomedov. “The fight in the octagon is not a real fight, it’s a sport. Yeah [the fight will continue] if Umar does not apologize with him. It’s going to happen, even if I have to go in Dagestan, I will go.”

He continued, “I love Dagestan, I have so many friends in Dagestan, and I respect the Dagestan people. They’re good people. Hey, Umar make big mistake with me, and Umar has to pay this. But my support and love for the Dagestan people [is there], and I still respect Khabib’s team, Islam, and everybody else. But, I have problem with only Umar.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC bantamweight champion? Do you think Merab Dvalishvili will defeat Umar Nurmagomedov in January?