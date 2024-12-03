WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury meet again in movie-style trailer to promote upcoming rematch

By Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

The rematch between boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has received the movie treatment.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk

‘The Cat’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ are currently set to meet in a rematch in Saudi Arabia later this month. Just months removed from their first meeting, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will meet for WBA (Super), WBO, IBO, WBC, and The Ring heavyweight gold. For those unaware, their first bout in May was a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender.

The heavyweight showdown saw multiple momentum swings, until a dramatic ninth round. That frame saw Oleksandr Usyk brutalize, knockdown, and nearly finish Tyson Fury. However, ‘The Gypsy King’ fought on. Sadly for the Brit, Usyk never looked back after the knockdown. He outboxed Fury down the stretch, ultimately earning a split-decision victory.

Just a few weeks out from their rematch, Turki Alashikh has taken to social media. On X, the Saudi Arabian boxing promoter released a movie-style trailer hyping up Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2. For what it’s worth, this is nothing new. Alalshikh has previously released trailers to promote other massive fights, including Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou in March.

RELATED: REPORT | 48-YEAR-OLD WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO IN TALKS FOR BOXING RETURN, HOPES TO BECOME OLDEST HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury trailer released ahead of massive boxing rematch

Previous trailers released from Alalshikh have covered different genres, and this one takes a horror approach. In the brief teaser, Tyson Fury is haunted by his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in May. Meanwhile, the latter is still annoyed by ‘The Gpysy King’, noticing the Brit everywhere.

For what it’s worth, the trailer is very well-made and pretty entertaining. Fans can expect the heavyweight rematch to be the same, with Tyson Fury promising a more aggressive approach later this month. ‘The Gypsy King’ believes the way to beat the undefeated Ukrainian is to make it a fight, not a boxing match.

Ahead of the rematch, the Brit has promised a knockout win. However, fans and bettors aren’t as hot on the British star. According to the current betting line from MGM, Oleksandr Usyk is a slight -150 favorite for his return later this month. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury is a +140 underdog for the heavyweight collision.

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited about Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

