UFC announces two fights for UFC London including potential title eliminator at light heavyweight

Two fights for UFC London on March 22 have been announced.

The promotion took to social media to reveal two fights for the Fight Night card, and it includes a potential title eliminator fight at light heavyweight. The bout sees former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz take on rising contender Carlos Ulberg.

It's going down in London Town 💂🇬🇧 The first #UFCLondon matchups are on the books! pic.twitter.com/NC8a7EZca3 — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2024

Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg is a pivotal light heavyweight fight, and the winner could get the next title shot after Magomed Ankalaev

Blachowicz (29-10-1) will end his year-and-a-half-long layoff at UFC London. The former UFC light heavyweight champion hasn’t fought since July of 2023 when he lost by split decision to Pereira. Before that, he fought Ankalaev to a draw for the vacant title. The Pole won the UFC light heavyweight title back in 2020 with a knockout win over Dominick Reyes. He defended the belt once with a win over Israel Adesanya. Blachowicz is currently ranked fourth.

Carlos Ulberg (11-1) is coming off a decision win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Macau in November. Ulberg is a rising contender who’s riding a seven-fight winning streak after he lost his UFC debut. The Kiwi has notable wins over Alonzo Menifield and Da Un Jung and if he defeats Blachowicz, he could get a title shot.

The other fight at UFC London is a heavyweight scrap between Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin. Tybura is a perennial contender at heavyweight and is ranked eighth. Tybura is coming off a stoppage win over Jhonata Diniz to return to the win column after a stoppage loss to Serghei Spivac.

Parkin, meanwhile, is a heavyweight prospect from England. The Brit is 10-0 as a pro and coming off a knockout win over Lukasz Brzeski. Parkin is 4-0 in the UFC and now gets a top-10 opponent.