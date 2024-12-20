Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 weigh-in results: ‘The Gypsy King’ to have 55-pound weight advantage

Tyson Fury will have a 55-pound weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk in the boxing ring on Saturday.

‘The Gpysy King’ and ‘The Cat’ are set to collide this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The bout will be the first time the two face off, since their ‘Fight of the Year’ contender in May. That night saw Tyson Fury get out to an early lead on the scorecards, before a ninth-round knockdown from Oleksandr Usyk. While the Brit saw the end of that round, he was never the same.

After 12 rounds of action, it was the Ukrainian who emerged with a split-decision win. In the process, handing Tyson Fury the first loss of his illustrious career. However, the British boxer quickly activated their rematch clause, setting the stage for Saturday’s meeting in the Middle East. For the rematch, Fury decided to put on quite a bit of weight.

Earlier today, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury weighed in for their massive heavyweight collision. While ‘The Gypsy King’ is the naturally bigger man, he’s also put on a lot of weight for the rematch. In the first bout in May, Fury entered in at 262 pounds. On Saturday night, he will be nearly 20 pounds heavier than that.

Tyson Fury to have 55-pound weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk in massive boxing rematch

Tyson Fury tipped the scales at 281 pounds, a new career-high for the British boxer. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk weighed in just three pounds heavier than their first bout, stepping onto the scale at 226 pounds. While the Ukrainian put on a bit of weight, it’s nothing compared to ‘The Gypsy King’.

Both men have promised a knockout win on Saturday night, but it seems that bettors and fans are riding with Oleksandr Usyk to get the nod. According to the current line from MGM, ‘The Cat’ is currently a slight -120 betting favorite for Saturday night’s rematch. For his part, Tyson Fury is a +120 underdog.

Then again, if there’s anyone who can upset the odds, it would be ‘The Gypsy King’. Regardless of the odds, however, the massive heavyweight rematch is now just 24 hours away.

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited for Saturday’s rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury?