Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 weigh-in results: ‘The Gypsy King’ to have 55-pound weight advantage

By Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

Tyson Fury will have a 55-pound weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk in the boxing ring on Saturday.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk

‘The Gpysy King’ and ‘The Cat’ are set to collide this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The bout will be the first time the two face off, since their ‘Fight of the Year’ contender in May. That night saw Tyson Fury get out to an early lead on the scorecards, before a ninth-round knockdown from Oleksandr Usyk. While the Brit saw the end of that round, he was never the same.

After 12 rounds of action, it was the Ukrainian who emerged with a split-decision win. In the process, handing Tyson Fury the first loss of his illustrious career. However, the British boxer quickly activated their rematch clause, setting the stage for Saturday’s meeting in the Middle East. For the rematch, Fury decided to put on quite a bit of weight.

Earlier today, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury weighed in for their massive heavyweight collision. While ‘The Gypsy King’ is the naturally bigger man, he’s also put on a lot of weight for the rematch. In the first bout in May, Fury entered in at 262 pounds. On Saturday night, he will be nearly 20 pounds heavier than that.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU OFFERS PREDICTION FOR TYSON FURY VS. OLEKSANDR USYK: “HE HAS COLLECTED A LOT OF DATA FROM THE LAST FIGHT”

Tyson Fury to have 55-pound weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk in massive boxing rematch

Tyson Fury tipped the scales at 281 pounds, a new career-high for the British boxer. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk weighed in just three pounds heavier than their first bout, stepping onto the scale at 226 pounds. While the Ukrainian put on a bit of weight, it’s nothing compared to ‘The Gypsy King’.

Both men have promised a knockout win on Saturday night, but it seems that bettors and fans are riding with Oleksandr Usyk to get the nod. According to the current line from MGM, ‘The Cat’ is currently a slight -120 betting favorite for Saturday night’s rematch. For his part, Tyson Fury is a +120 underdog.

Then again, if there’s anyone who can upset the odds, it would be ‘The Gypsy King’. Regardless of the odds, however, the massive heavyweight rematch is now just 24 hours away.

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited for Saturday’s rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury?

Related

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou offers prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: "He has collected a lot of data from the last fight"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024
Anthony Joshua Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou remains suspicious of KO loss to Anthony Joshua: 'Something unfair definitely happened'

Fernando Quiles - December 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou believes the circumstances throughout fight week and on fight night for his clash with Anthony Joshua were suspicious.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor mocks "novice" Logan Paul and dubs fight UFC vs WWE

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has mocked Logan Paul in a recent social media post as talk of a boxing match between them intensifies.

Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have 10-minute staredown ahead of heavyweight rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024

Earlier today, heavyweight boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury had a long, long staredown.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier isn't convinced by Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t sure he’s a fan of Conor McGregor potentially boxing Logan Paul in his next fight.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury's decision to not speak to family ahead of rematch: "I speak with my wife everyday"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024
Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till rips into 'shameful' Tommy Fury for pulling out of Misfits boxing match: "It's a terrible excuse"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till has ripped into Tommy Fury over pulling out of their boxing match.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul
Conor McGregor

Stephen A Smith makes surprising Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul prediction

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

Stephen A Smith has given his prediction for the heavily rumored boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor surprisingly opens as underdog in potential boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor announced he would be boxing Logan Paul in India in 2025.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 to feature "AI-powered judge" for massive heavyweight title rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

The heavyweight boxing rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will feature a fourth judge on fight night.