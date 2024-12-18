Darren Till rips into ‘shameful’ Tommy Fury for pulling out of Misfits boxing match: “It’s a terrible excuse”

By Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till has ripped into Tommy Fury over pulling out of their boxing match.

Darren Till

‘The Gorilla’ has had a strange stint since leaving the UFC last year. After a submission loss to Dricus du Plessis, Darren Till parted ways with the company, mainly to secure a high-profile boxing match. Despite being linked to fights with the likes of Jake and Logan Paul, the British star instead signed a deal to face Tommy Fury.

The pair were set to headline Misfits 20 next month in Manchester. For Tommy Fury, the bout was going to be his first since handing influencer-turned-fighter KSI a decision loss last October. Meanwhile, the bout offered Darren Till the big boxing match he’d long wanted. While the former UFC star was set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in July, that bout was canceled.

Sadly, Darren Till won’t have the opportunity to face Tommy Fury. Earlier this month, ‘TNT’ took to social media, revealing plans to pull out of the fight. According to the younger brother of Tyson Fury, he withdrew due to Till’s threat to kick him during the boxing match. Quickly, many, including ‘The Gorilla’, slammed him on social media.

Darren Till slams Tommy Fury for pulling out of their Misfits boxing match

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Darren Till opened up on the situation. There, the former UFC title challenger stated that Tommy Fury didn’t pull out because of his threat to kick him. Instead, Till believes the young cruiserweight star withdrew because he was afraid he would actually lose.

“It’s extremely shameful and extremely bad on his part… I just believe he’s heard rumors of how I’m getting on in the gym.” Darren Till stated in the interview, discussing Tommy Fury’s decision to pull out of their scheduled boxing match. “In terms of like, sparring and stuff like that. We’ve had a lot of high-profile professionals come in, and I’ve been sparring great with these guys. Like, really impressive, even for the professional boxers in the gym.”

He continued, “They’re like, ‘Wow Till, you’re really impressive man. You hit hard, you look good’. All that. We think he’s just heard rumors, and he’s thought this isn’t going to be an easy night. You know what I mean? That’s why we think he’s pulled out. You can’t be pulling out with the excuse he gave, it’s a terrible excuse.”

What do you make of these comments from Darren Till? Do you want to see the former UFC fighter re-book his boxing match with Tommy Fury?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Darren Till Tommy Fury

