Tyson Fury reportedly makes decision on fighting future after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk

Former boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury still plans to continue fighting.

Fury suffered his second-straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk as he dropped a unanimous decision on Saturday. It was a competitive fight, but when the final bell rang, it was clear that Usyk won.

Fury is 34-2-1 as a pro and is 36 years old and likely will need a couple of wins to get another crack at Usyk. With that, many wondered if Fury would continue to box. But, according to The Mirror, Fury has told his family and friends that ‘it’s not over’ while flying back home to England for the Holidays.

Despite Fury not being a heavyweight champion, there still are massive fights for him. One of the biggest fights is Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua, which is what Eddie Hearn wants to see after Saturday.

“There’s only one fight for Tyson Fury and that’s Anthony Joshua. It’s the biggest fight probably in the history of British boxing,” Hearn said. “Everyone will always want to see it. For me, AJ against Fury is the one, it’s the one at Wembley. It will be a huge global event.”

Fury is the former unified heavyweight champion. In his career, he has notable wins over Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, and Otto Wallin among others.