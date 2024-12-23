Tyson Fury reportedly makes decision on fighting future after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk

By Cole Shelton - December 23, 2024

Former boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury still plans to continue fighting.

Tyson Fury

Fury suffered his second-straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk as he dropped a unanimous decision on Saturday. It was a competitive fight, but when the final bell rang, it was clear that Usyk won.

Fury is 34-2-1 as a pro and is 36 years old and likely will need a couple of wins to get another crack at Usyk. With that, many wondered if Fury would continue to box. But, according to The Mirror, Fury has told his family and friends that ‘it’s not over’ while flying back home to England for the Holidays.

Despite Fury not being a heavyweight champion, there still are massive fights for him. One of the biggest fights is Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua, which is what Eddie Hearn wants to see after Saturday.

“There’s only one fight for Tyson Fury and that’s Anthony Joshua. It’s the biggest fight probably in the history of British boxing,” Hearn said. “Everyone will always want to see it. For me, AJ against Fury is the one, it’s the one at Wembley. It will be a huge global event.”

Fury is the former unified heavyweight champion. In his career, he has notable wins over Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, and Otto Wallin among others.

Tyson Fury believes he beat Oleksandr Usyk

Despite all three judges scoring the fight 116-112, Tyson Fury felt like he beat Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch. He also believes he won the first fight.

“I was quite confident,” Fury said. “I thought I won that fight again. I think I’ve got ‘Larry Holmes’d’ here. I thought I’ve won both fights, but then again I’ve gone home with two losses on my record now, so there’s not much I can do about it. I can just fight my heart out and do the best I can. But again, I’ll always believe until the day I die I’ve won that fight.”

Fury says he will now spend the Holidays with his family before deciding his next move.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tyson Fury

Related

Eddie Hearn Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

Eddie Hearn scored rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury a draw, still praises judges

Fernando Quiles - December 23, 2024
Tyson Fury press conference (1)
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury unleashes hilarious rant on AI scorecard for Oleksandr Usyk rematch: 'F*** all the computers'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Tyson Fury has some choice words for AI and computers.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2
Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk brutally roasts Tyson Fury's promoter following second win over 'The Gypsy King'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Following his rematch with Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk slammed “The Gypsy King’s” promoter.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2
Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury thinks he's 2-0 against Oleksandr Usyk following rematch: 'I'll always believe it 'til the day I die'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Tyson Fury believes the history books should say he defeated Oleksandr Usyk twice, not the other way around.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 weigh-in results: 'The Gypsy King' to have 55-pound weight advantage

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

Tyson Fury will have a 55-pound weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk in the boxing ring on Saturday.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou offers prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: "He has collected a lot of data from the last fight"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have 10-minute staredown ahead of heavyweight rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024

Earlier today, heavyweight boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury had a long, long staredown.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury's decision to not speak to family ahead of rematch: "I speak with my wife everyday"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are taking different approaches in preparation for their massive boxing rematch.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 to feature "AI-powered judge" for massive heavyweight title rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

The heavyweight boxing rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will feature a fourth judge on fight night.

Tyson Fury, Paris Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury says he hasn't spoken to his wife in three months ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

Boxing legend Tyson Fury has claimed that he hasn’t spoken to his wife in three months ahead of his Oleksandr Usyk rematch.