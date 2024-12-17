Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 to feature “AI-powered judge” for massive heavyweight title rematch

By Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

The heavyweight boxing rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will feature a fourth judge on fight night.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react

‘The Cat’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ are set to meet Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. There, the two will meet for the first time since their ‘Fight of The Year’ contender in May. That night saw Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury go back and forth for the first eight rounds before the Ukrainian scored a pivotal knockdown in the ninth.

While the British star made it to the end of the round, he was never able to fully recover. After 12 rounds of action, it was Oleksandr Usyk who emerged with a split-decision victory over Tyson Fury. With the win, the 37-year-old former cruiserweight made history. Usyk became the first heavyweight since Lennox Lewis in 2000, to unify all the titles of boxing’s biggest division.

Ahead of Saturday night’s collision, both men are promising a knockout win. However, if the bout goes the distance, there will be a fourth judge on fight night. Earlier today, Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh took to X, releasing a post about Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. There, he announced plans to use an AI-powered judge to score the bout.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury boxing rematch to feature AI-powered judge

According to Alalshikh’s post, the experimental judge won’t be used in the final scoring for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2. However, the move is just one of many by promoters to introduce AI into combat sports. Earlier this year, UFC President Dana White revealed plans to potentially use AI to do their pound-for-pound rankings.

“For the first time ever, an AI-powered judge will monitor the fight.” Turki Alalshikh wrote on X earlier today, announcing plans for a new fourth judge for Saturday’s Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch. “Free from bias and human error brought to you by The Ring.”

He continued, “This groundbreaking experiment, which won’t impact the official results, debuts during the biggest fight of the century, #Usyk2Fury, on December 21. Don’t miss history in the making!”

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited about Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

