Ilia Topuria shoots down rumored fight against Conor McGregor: “I’m not interested in fighting a rapist”

By Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has no interest in facing Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria

‘El Matador’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 308 in October. Just months after defeating Alexander Volkanovski to win featherweight gold, Ilia Topuria met Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ entered the bout riding high off a knockout win over Justin Gaethje up at lightweight in April.

Ultimately, it took less than three rounds for Ilia Topuria to crack the Hawaiian’s chin. ‘El Matador’ finished Holloway with strikes, becoming the first man to ever finish the former champion. Following the victory, Topuria was linked to a potential rematch with Volkanovski. However, he’s since revealed plans to move to lightweight.

Earlier this week, rumors emerged about Ilia Topuria facing Conor McGregor at 155 pounds. The rumor came just days after Dana White teased a massive unknown matchup in the works at the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference. Not long after the promoter’s comments, some on social media claimed that Topuria would fight McGregor next.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS HE’S AGREED TO EXHIBITION BOXING MATCH AGAINST LOGAN PAUL: “I WILL THEN SEEK MY RETURN”

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria shoots down rumored fight against Conor McGregor

However, Ilia Topuria vs. Conor McGregor won’t be happening anytime soon. Earlier today, the UFC featherweight champion took to X to address the situation. There, Topuria stated that he had no interest in facing McGregor, also referencing the Irishman’s ongoing legal troubles in the post.

As many fans are likely aware, the 36-year-old lightweight is under heavy fire right now. Last month, Conor McGregor was found liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in 2018 by a Dublin civil court. As of now, the Irishman is expected to pay $250,000 to his victim but has maintained his innocence and announced plans to file an appeal.

Ilia Topuria’s comments come just hours after Conor McGregor commented on the rumored matchup. On X, the former UFC champion wrote that he has no interest in facing ‘El Matador’. Instead, McGregor is targeting an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul next year in India. With that in mind, Topuria’s shot at the Irishman comes as no surprise.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight champion? Do you want to see Ilia Topuria vs. Conor McGregor?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria UFC

