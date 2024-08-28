Video | Dana White continues war of words with MMA media over Jon Jones current status: “He’s pound for pound the best fighter in the world and he’s the GOAT”

By Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has continued his war of words with the media over Jon Jones’ status as the sport’s GOAT.

Dana White

If there’s one thing we all know to be true, it’s that Dana White is a fan of Jon Jones. That perhaps wasn’t always the case, largely due to some of the personal issues ‘Bones’ has had. Alas, whenever he’s given the opportunity, the boss makes it crystal clear that he believes Jones is the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Dana White confident Jon Jones will fight Tom Aspinall if he retains heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic: “I personally think Jon challenges himself”

Some agree and some don’t, but it’s a conversation White is more than willing to have. In fact, he’s so eager to discuss it that it’s actually become a meme online.

During a recent scrum, he spoke at length on the issue to many different members of the media.

White defends Jones (again)

“He [Jon Jones] is the pound for pound best fighter in the world and he’s the GOAT, and you all know this. Numbers don’t lie.”

“Are you guys that f***ing stupid? You can’t be that f***ing stupid to think that Jon Jones is not the pound for pound best fighter in the world and the GOAT. But, maybe you are!”

White proceeded to have a debate with several members of the media on the topic, most notably Kevin Iole, in a 12-minute long saga.

At this point, all we can really do is sit back and wait to see how things play out for Jones in the heavyweight division.

Do you agree with Dana White’s assessment? When Jon Jones eventually takes on Stipe Miocic, will he be able to get the job done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly

Sean Strickland responds to Machine Gun Kelly's hostile comments: "Go back to cutting yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier explains the hidden intent behind Sean O'Malley's recent KO prediction

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s prediction for his fight with Merab Dvalishvili is a possible attempt at mental warfare.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Tony Ferguson's only chance to beat him was by a "lucky punch"

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Tony Ferguson’s only path to beating him was by a lucky punch.

Daniel Cormier, Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Daniel Cormier responds to Joaquin Buckley's latest taunts: "My job is to tell the truth!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has responded to Joaquin Buckley’s recent invitation for a face-to-face conversation after their hostile online back-and-forths.

Bo Nickal and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo explains why fighting Bo Nickal "wouldn't be good" for Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Henry Cejudo believes Bo Nickal would beat Israel Adesanya if they ended up fighting.

Demetrious Johnson, Belal Muhammad

Demetrious Johnson responds to Belal Muhammad's harsh criticism of his MMA analysis: "I haven't seen you fight that much!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024
Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Kamaru Usman

Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs off Kamaru Usman getting a title shot over him, sends message to Belal Muhammad: "Get ready!"

Josh Evanoff - August 27, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov believes it’s shameful that Kamaru Usman might fight Belal Muhammad.

Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly
UFC

Machine Gun Kelly explodes on 'f*cking idiot' Sean Strickland over comments about previous run-in: "Shut the f*ck up"

Josh Evanoff - August 27, 2024

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has fired back at former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway vows to do something special against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: "Wait until they get to see the outcome"

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Max Holloway plans to do something special to become the featherweight champion again when he takes on Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad trolls Kamaru Usman with AI-Generated song

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is upping the ante in his trolling of former titleholder Kamaru Usman.