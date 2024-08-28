Video | Dana White continues war of words with MMA media over Jon Jones current status: “He’s pound for pound the best fighter in the world and he’s the GOAT”

UFC CEO Dana White has continued his war of words with the media over Jon Jones’ status as the sport’s GOAT.

If there’s one thing we all know to be true, it’s that Dana White is a fan of Jon Jones. That perhaps wasn’t always the case, largely due to some of the personal issues ‘Bones’ has had. Alas, whenever he’s given the opportunity, the boss makes it crystal clear that he believes Jones is the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts.

Some agree and some don’t, but it’s a conversation White is more than willing to have. In fact, he’s so eager to discuss it that it’s actually become a meme online.

During a recent scrum, he spoke at length on the issue to many different members of the media.