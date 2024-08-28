Video | Dana White continues war of words with MMA media over Jon Jones current status: “He’s pound for pound the best fighter in the world and he’s the GOAT”
UFC CEO Dana White has continued his war of words with the media over Jon Jones’ status as the sport’s GOAT.
If there’s one thing we all know to be true, it’s that Dana White is a fan of Jon Jones. That perhaps wasn’t always the case, largely due to some of the personal issues ‘Bones’ has had. Alas, whenever he’s given the opportunity, the boss makes it crystal clear that he believes Jones is the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts.
RELATED: Dana White confident Jon Jones will fight Tom Aspinall if he retains heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic: “I personally think Jon challenges himself”
Some agree and some don’t, but it’s a conversation White is more than willing to have. In fact, he’s so eager to discuss it that it’s actually become a meme online.
During a recent scrum, he spoke at length on the issue to many different members of the media.
Dana White debates the media on Jon Jones. pic.twitter.com/dZjUyFs0tB
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 28, 2024
White defends Jones (again)
“He [Jon Jones] is the pound for pound best fighter in the world and he’s the GOAT, and you all know this. Numbers don’t lie.”
“Are you guys that f***ing stupid? You can’t be that f***ing stupid to think that Jon Jones is not the pound for pound best fighter in the world and the GOAT. But, maybe you are!”
White proceeded to have a debate with several members of the media on the topic, most notably Kevin Iole, in a 12-minute long saga.
At this point, all we can really do is sit back and wait to see how things play out for Jones in the heavyweight division.
Do you agree with Dana White’s assessment? When Jon Jones eventually takes on Stipe Miocic, will he be able to get the job done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Jon Jones UFC