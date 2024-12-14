Two huge fights announced for UFC Saudi Arabia
Two huge fights have been announced for UFC Saudi Arabia – including one involving former champion Israel Adesanya.
For the UFC, 2025 is going to be a big year – as is the case for most years with the mixed martial arts leader. There are emerging contenders, interesting veterans and top champions littered throughout every division. In addition to a few blockbuster pay-per-view events to kickstart the year, they’ll also be returning to Saudi Arabia on February 1.
RELATED: UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Live Results and Highlights
As is the case in most sports, Saudi Arabia is becoming a pretty big player. For the UFC, they’ve only recently dipped their toe in the water. As we look ahead to the future, you’d have to imagine this is going to be a really important relationship for them to maintain, especially from a financial point of view.
Now, ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia, the promotion has announced two major fights that are set to take place.
#UFCSaudiArabia is back with a BANG 💥@Stylebender vs @Imavov1 @Shara_Bullet77 vs @MichaelPage247
[ #RiyadhSeason | @RiyadhSeason ] pic.twitter.com/wCKv38qCmg
— UFC (@ufc) December 14, 2024
UFC Saudi Arabia set to feature two huge fights
In what is likely to serve as the main event, Israel Adesanya will make his return to the Octagon. He will be battling Nassourdine Imavov, knowing that a win could vault him straight back into championship contention. In addition to that, the on-fire Shara Magomedov will return to the cage when he meets Michael ‘Venom’ Page.
It feels like the Saudi shows are always going to be pretty stacked moving forward. Still, the fact that we get to see someone like Adesanya on a fight night event is pretty exciting.
Which of these two bouts are you most excited to see take place at UFC Saudi Arabia? Do you believe that Israel Adesanya will be able to earn his way back to another middleweight title opportunity? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Israel Adesanya UFC