Two huge fights announced for UFC Saudi Arabia

By Harry Kettle - December 14, 2024

Two huge fights have been announced for UFC Saudi Arabia – including one involving former champion Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya

For the UFC, 2025 is going to be a big year – as is the case for most years with the mixed martial arts leader. There are emerging contenders, interesting veterans and top champions littered throughout every division. In addition to a few blockbuster pay-per-view events to kickstart the year, they’ll also be returning to Saudi Arabia on February 1.

RELATED: UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Live Results and Highlights

As is the case in most sports, Saudi Arabia is becoming a pretty big player. For the UFC, they’ve only recently dipped their toe in the water. As we look ahead to the future, you’d have to imagine this is going to be a really important relationship for them to maintain, especially from a financial point of view.

Now, ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia, the promotion has announced two major fights that are set to take place.

UFC Saudi Arabia set to feature two huge fights

In what is likely to serve as the main event, Israel Adesanya will make his return to the Octagon. He will be battling Nassourdine Imavov, knowing that a win could vault him straight back into championship contention. In addition to that, the on-fire Shara Magomedov will return to the cage when he meets Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

It feels like the Saudi shows are always going to be pretty stacked moving forward. Still, the fact that we get to see someone like Adesanya on a fight night event is pretty exciting.

Which of these two bouts are you most excited to see take place at UFC Saudi Arabia? Do you believe that Israel Adesanya will be able to earn his way back to another middleweight title opportunity? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Davey Grant

Davey Grant vows to KO Ramon Taveras at UFC Tampa in an entertaining fight: "We are gonna stand and bang"

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2024
Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen
UFC

Colby Covington unveils Chael Sonnen as head coach ahead of return against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2024

Colby Covington has a new head coach ahead of his return at UFC Tampa.

Greg Hardy
UFC

WATCH | Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy gets brutally finished in Moscow boxing match

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy was brutally knocked out in the boxing ring earlier today.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad lists his lone stipulation for ever accepting a fight with Colby Covington

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2024

The only place UFC champion Belal Muhammad will fight Colby Covington is on the street.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

WATCH | Muhammad Mokaev scores fast stoppage win in his first fight since UFC release

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2024

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev is back on the right track.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler believes future fight against Paddy Pimblett will happen: "Would be absolutely huge"

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2024
Curtis Blaydes UFC, Rivzan Kuniev
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Top-5 heavyweight Curtis Blaydes reportedly booked for fight with UFC newcomer Rizvan Kuniev

BJ Penn Staff - December 13, 2024

Nobody can accuse Curtis Blaydes of ducking fights.

The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung
UFC

'The Korean Zombie' thinks MMA return is unlikely, but he won't shut door entirely: 'I miss it all the time'

Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung isn’t likely to return to the Octagon, but he won’t rule out the possibility entirely.

Alexander Gustafsson, BKFC, UFC
BKFC

Alexander Gustafsson will "most likely accept" deal for BKFC fight with fellow MMA veteran

BJ Penn Staff - December 13, 2024

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t done yet. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger recently signed with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL), and is reportedly close to inking a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall calls Jon Jones' GOAT status into question due to past failed drug tests: 'That's absolutely cheating in my book'

Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes there is an asterisk on Jon Jones’ resume.