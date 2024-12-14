Two huge fights announced for UFC Saudi Arabia

Two huge fights have been announced for UFC Saudi Arabia – including one involving former champion Israel Adesanya.

For the UFC, 2025 is going to be a big year – as is the case for most years with the mixed martial arts leader. There are emerging contenders, interesting veterans and top champions littered throughout every division. In addition to a few blockbuster pay-per-view events to kickstart the year, they’ll also be returning to Saudi Arabia on February 1.

As is the case in most sports, Saudi Arabia is becoming a pretty big player. For the UFC, they’ve only recently dipped their toe in the water. As we look ahead to the future, you’d have to imagine this is going to be a really important relationship for them to maintain, especially from a financial point of view.

Now, ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia, the promotion has announced two major fights that are set to take place.