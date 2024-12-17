Sean Brady calls to face Leon Edwards in UFC London main event in March: “It makes the most sense”

By Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady wants a crack at Leon Edwards.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards

The rising welterweight hasn’t been seen since his clash with Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 97 in September. The bout was the first main event of Sean Brady’s career, and he looked excellent. He outstruck and outgrappled the Brazilian en route to a lopsided unanimous decision after five rounds of action.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today, Sean Brady was asked what could be next for himself. Holding a 17-1 record with his sole loss coming to welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, he’s in prime position to secure a rematch. However, Brady is aware that he still needs to put a stamp on his case for a title shot.

With that in mind, the rising grappler wants to face Leon Edwards on his home turf. For his part, ‘Rocky’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his title defense against Belal Muhammad in July at UFC 304. Despite entering the cage a massive favorite, Edwards was largely dominated by ‘Remember The Name’, suffering a decision loss.

Sean Brady calls to face Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London in March

Earlier this month, Leon Edwards showed interest in headlining UFC London in March. Well, if the British former champion wants that main event, Sean Brady is willing to meet him there. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the rising contender admitted that the fight is the only one that makes sense for both himself and ‘Rocky’.

“You look at how everything is playing out, and who is available, it’s me and Leon [Edwards] which makes the most sense.” Sean Brady stated to Ariel Helwani. “Yeah, if you look at it, for me, historically, I’d like to go somewhere and prove myself. If you look at my first loss, it did come while I was traveling to Belal, and I’m a completely different fighter now.”

He continued, “I just want to prove it to myself that I can go somewhere else, in someone’s backyard, and win a fight. My wife is due in February, so March is kind of soon. But to fight Leon, a number one contender [fight], in his hometown… If I win that fight, I think I’m in title contention. It’s worth the risk to go over there and fight Leon at home.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Leon Edwards Sean Brady UFC

