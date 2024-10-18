Oscar De La Hoya defends Ryan Garcia after Devin Haney files lawsuit: “You do know your son’s a professional fighter?”

By Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2024

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is sticking up for Ryan Garcia in response to Devin Haney’s lawsuit.

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia

In April, ‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’ faced off in a 12-round boxing match in New York City. While the bout was the first time they met as professionals, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia fought six times as amateurs. They split the series at three wins apiece, setting the stage for a competitive rivalry.

However, their boxing match in April wasn’t that competitive. Despite Ryan Garcia entering the ring as a heavy underdog, he wound up scoring several knockdowns over Devin Haney en route to a majority decision victory. With the win, the young star once again became the talk of the boxing world.

However, the celebration was short-lived. Post-fight, Ryan Garcia failed a drug test for ostarine and was subsequently suspended for a year. Furthermore, his victory over Devin Haney was turned into a no-contest. Still, that wasn’t enough for ‘The Dream’. Earlier this month, Haney and his team filed a lawsuit against Garcia for battery, among other claims.

Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya responds after Devin Haney files lawsuit against Ryan Garcia

Well, it hasn’t taken long for Oscar De La Hoya to respond. Taking to social media earlier this week, the promoter of Ryan Garcia released a video slamming Devin Haney and his team. While ‘Golden Boy’ and ‘KingRy’ haven’t seen eye-to-eye in the past, they’re in agreement when it comes to this.

“This is long overdue but I had to get the legal facts in order before clapping back.” Oscar De La Hoya stated on social media, responding to Devin Haney’s lawsuit against Ryan Garcia. “A few weeks ago, the Haneys filed a lawsuit in the state of New York against my fighter, for battery, fraud, and breach of contract. The Haneys also named my company, Golden Boy Promotions, in the lawsuit because they want a full accounting of Devin’s fight against Ryan. In other words, they want to see my books.”

He continued, “They can’t believe the fact that Garcia vs. Haney only did a little over 300,000 [buys]. They’ve been paid what they are owed, but they want money that doesn’t exist… Those are the facts. Two, you’re suing Ryan Garcia for battery? You do know that your son Devin is a professional fighter right? His livelihood is based on battering other opponents. This has to be the lamest claim I’ve ever seen.”

What do you make of these comments from boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya? Do you agree with Devin Haney’s lawsuit against Ryan Garcia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Devin Haney Oscar De La Hoya Ryan Garcia

