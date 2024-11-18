Tom Aspinall is confident showdown with Jon Jones will eventually happen: “He has a gigantic ego”

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes he will eventually fight Jon Jones.

‘Bones’ returned to the cage in the main event of UFC 309 over the weekend. Back for the first time since submitting Ciryl Gane last March, Jon Jones met former champion Stipe Miocic. Sitting in the front row on fight night was interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. The British fighter weighed in as the backup fighter for the main event as well.

Ultimately, Tom Aspinall’s services weren’t needed at UFC 309. In the main event, Jon Jones dominated the 42-year-old Miocic, handing him a third-round knockout loss. Following the main event, the heavyweight champion went back on his comments about retirement. However, he didn’t seem overly interested in a fight with Aspinall either.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Brit was asked about Jon Jones’ post-fight comments. There, Tom Aspinall admitted he’s pretty confident the fight will end up happening. While he’s not sure it will happen anytime soon, he believes ‘Bones’ won’t be able to stay away from the octagon.

Tom Aspinall discusses future fight against Jon Jones following UFC 309

Furthermore, he believes Jon Jones’ ego is too big not to fight him. In Tom Aspinall’s eyes, ‘Bones’ hates the fact that many are picking the interim heavyweight champion to beat him. For what it’s worth, Jones stated he hates the British fighter and his fans repeatedly during UFC 309 fight week.

“I think he secretly wants it.” Tom Aspinall stated in the interview, discussing Jon Jones. “He has a gigantic ego, and he should have it, he should have it. He’s one of the best fighters ever, and he hates the fact, hates the fact that people are saying I can beat him. He can’t sleep at night. All this stuff, he keeps mentioning over and over again.”

He continued, “That he doesn’t care about me, that he’s above me, and all that. This is all projection, all of it. He knows, deep down he knows[he wants the fight]. He just has to keep saying [he doesn’t], because he has to defend himself.”

What do you make of these comments from the interim UFC heavyweight champion? Do you believe Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones will actually happen?