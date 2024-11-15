REPORT | Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will make upwards of $60 million for Netflix boxing match

By Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2024

Tonight’s professional boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will be quite the payday for both.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

‘Iron Mike’ is set to head to the boxing ring for the first time in a professional capacity in nearly two decades. Back for the first time since a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, Mike Tyson will face Jake Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has made his name by largely defeating UFC veterans, last stopping Mike Perry in July.

As many fans likely know, ‘Platinum’ stepped in on short notice to face Jake Paul after Mike Tyson was forced out due to a health scare earlier this summer. Following the health scare, some figured the bout was off for good. However, four months removed from the original fight date, they’re set to face off tonight on Netflix.

The fighters in tonight’s main event will be quite well compensated for the high-profile boxing event. According to a recent report from USA Today Sports, Mike Tyson could reportedly make upwards of $20 million for the eight-round bout. However, Jake Paul will take home a much larger share, at $40 million.

RELATED: 58-YEAR-OLD MIKE TYSON ATTEMPTS TO EASE AGE CONCERNS AHEAD OF BOXING RETURN AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “I’M GOING TO BE OKAY”

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson to reportedly make millions for Netflix boxing match

For what it’s worth, these purse figures are just estimates but likely aren’t far off from the official payouts. While Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a controversial boxing match, it’s still a massive one. According to several sources, the heavyweight bout will be the most bet-on fight in all of 2024.

Furthermore, the two are set to fight with upwards of 65,000 fans in the massive AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The bout will also be the first major combat sports card to be streamed on Netflix, and the streamer is keeping a close eye on the event. If Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson goes well, it’s conceivable the streaming giant will take a bigger interest in boxing.

Nonetheless, Jake Paul is currently a heavy-betting favorite to defeat Mike Tyson later tonight. According to the current line from MGM, ‘The Problem Child’ is a -190 favorite. Meanwhile, the 58-year-old boxing legend is currently a +200 underdog for his return to the ring.

What do you make of this boxing news? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson later tonight?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

